Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) between November 15, 2023 and May 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2024.

So what: If you purchased Roblox securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Roblox class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25991 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Roblox's projected revenue outlook and anticipated bookings growth, due largely to expansions in Roblox's available platforms, changes in Roblox's digital technology (such as avatars), Roblox's shared economy with content creators, and advertising revenue. In truth, Roblox knew each of those bookings and revenue sources were tenuous at best. In fact, Roblox faced difficulty converting daily average users ("DAUs") into bookings and eventually blamed the very technology and platform growth it lauded as revolutionary and revenue-generating for this bookings problem. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with a materially flawed outlook for the relationship between DAU, bookings, and technology it lauded during its Investor Day and Earnings Call. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

