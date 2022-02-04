Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROBLOX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Roblox Corp. on Behalf of Roblox Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/04/2022 | 09:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Roblox Corp. (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) on behalf of Roblox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Roblox has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.” The report detailed various arrests and indictments of sexual offenses against underage victims as young as five years old, while “[t]he company has engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Furthermore, Roblox’s head of safety and moderation has been accused of “peculiar” social media activity, including numerous “likes” of sexualized cosplayers and the following of a “furry porn” account, and Roblox’s former social media manager allegedly ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company.

On this news, Roblox’s stock declined as much as 8.5% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
02/04ROBLOX ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Roblox Corp. on Behalf of Robl..
BU
02/04ROBLOX : Supporting and Protecting the Roblox Developer and User Community
PU
02/03Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
02/03INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Roblox Corporat..
BU
02/03The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) o..
BU
02/03Roblox Shares Drop Thursday Trading After Bear Cave Cites Severe Concerns About the Com..
MT
02/01ROBLOX : Designing a Mouse Pointer for a Digital Metaverse
PU
02/01WARNER MUSIC BRINGS GLOBAL DJ PHENOM : 00pm PT
BU
01/31Enthusiast Gaming Achieves Record 51.8 Million Monthly Unique Visitors in US for Decemb..
MT
01/28WORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Richard Shu
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 728 M - -
Net income 2021 -421 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 895 M 36 895 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 63,74 $
Average target price 104,08 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION-38.21%35 118
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.43%2 258 431
SEA LIMITED-35.17%81 503
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.16%77 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.87%62 329
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.64%46 570