  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Roblox Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Roblox : Acquires Guilded, a Platform to Connect Gaming Communities

08/16/2021 | 08:58am EDT
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the acquisition of Guilded, Inc., a privately-held company focused on building a platform to connect gaming communities.

“The Guilded team has a clear passion for empowering communities,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “They have a great team and technology, and we’re very excited to help them continue on their path.”

Since launching in 2017, the Guilded team has built a powerful platform to connect gaming communities, including tools and features such as tiered voice chat, video chat, integrated calendars, scheduling tools and more. In March 2021, the company launched its bot API to simplify bot development allowing users with little or no programming experience to easily create bots.

“Our mission is to connect gaming communities, and Guilded allows communities to connect and communicate in new and meaningful ways,” said Eli Brown, founder and CEO of Guilded. “We've been working hard on new features and improvements, and we remain focused on providing the best experience we can for all of our communities.”

Guilded will continue to operate as an independent product group.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Roblox in the transaction.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 695 M - -
Net income 2021 -284 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -186x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 843 M 47 843 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 83,96 $
Average target price 88,86 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%47 843
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.67%2 200 736
SEA LIMITED54.09%160 849
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.31%105 493
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.50%85 042
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.12%74 313