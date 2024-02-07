Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results and issued its full year and first quarter 2024 guidance today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

  • Revenue was $749.9 million, up 30% year-over-year.
  • Bookings were $1,126.8 million, up 25% year-over-year.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $323.7 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.3 million, up 20% year-over-year.
  • Average Daily Active Users (“DAUs”) were 71.5 million, up 22% year-over-year.
  • Average monthly unique payers were 15.9 million, up 18% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $23.65, up 6% year-over-year.
  • Hours engaged were 15.5 billion, up 21% year-over-year.
  • Average bookings per DAU was $15.75, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Net liquidity1 was $2.2 billion; Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $259.6 million, up 42% year-over-year.

Full Year 2023 Financial, Operational, and Liquidity Highlights

  • Revenue was $2,799.3 million, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Bookings were $3,520.8 million, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1,151.9 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $458.2 million, up 24% year-over-year.
  • DAUs were 68.4 million, up 22% year-over-year.
  • Average monthly unique payers were 14.5 million, up 17% year-over-year, and average bookings per monthly unique payer was $81.05, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Hours engaged were 60.0 billion, up 22% year-over-year.
  • Average bookings per DAU was $51.50, flat year-over-year.
  • Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2 was $431.7 million, up 21% year-over-year.

“We finished 2023 with another strong quarter of growth as we continue to drive innovation and new experiences across the Roblox platform. We enter 2024 with even more conviction of being able to achieve our long-term goal of attracting over 1 billion daily active users with optimism and civility. We continue to benefit from the strong network effects in content, social connection, and communication, as well as our investments in immersive experiences, advertising, and AI,” said David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox.

“We ended the year with our strongest rate of quarterly bookings growth in two years and delivered our first quarter of $1 billion in bookings. We are scaling our operations efficiently, thereby improving our margins and cash flow, and we expect those trends to continue in 2024,” said Michael Guthrie, chief financial officer of Roblox.

Forward Looking Guidance

Roblox provides its initial full year and first quarter 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance:

Full Year 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue between $3,300 million and $3,400 million.
  • Bookings between $4,140 million and $4,280 million.
  • Consolidated net loss between $(1,400) million and $(1,365) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(150) million and $(115) million (A), which includes:
    • Increase in deferred revenue between $852 million and $892 million.
    • Increase in deferred cost of revenue between $(172) million and $(177) million.
    • The total of these changes in deferrals between $680 million and $715 million. (B)

      (A) + (B) = Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2

First Quarter 2024 Guidance

  • Revenue between $755 million and $780 million.
  • Bookings between $910 million and $940 million.
  • Consolidated net loss between $(347) million and $(342) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(55) million and $(50) million (A), which includes:
    • Increase in deferred revenue between $158 million and $163 million.
    • Increase in deferred cost of revenue between $(33) million and $(35) million.
    • The total of these changes in deferrals between $125 million and $128 million. (B)

      (A) + (B) = Covenant Adjusted EBITDA2

(1)

 

Net liquidity represents cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments, less the carrying value of long-term debt, net.

(2)

 

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 and is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not conform to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by other companies. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for a measure of our financial performance or other liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and is also not indicative of income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live Q&A session to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our vision to connect one billion global DAUs, our efforts to improve the Roblox Platform, our immersive advertising efforts, the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) on our platform, our efforts related to communications products, our economy and product efforts related to creator earnings tools, branding and new partnerships, our business, product, strategy and user growth, our investment strategy, including our opportunities for and expectations of improvements in financial and operating metrics, including operating leverage, free cash flow, operating expenses and capital expenditures, our expectation of successfully executing such strategies and plans, disclosures and future growth rates, benefits from agreements with third-party cloud providers, estimates about our data center capacity, our expectations of future net losses and net cash provided by operating activities, statements by our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and our outlook and guidance for first quarter and full year 2024, and future periods. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current plans, expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “vision,” “envision,” “evolving,” “drive,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “maintain,” “should,” “believe,” “continue,” “plan,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “estimate,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” and “would,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual reports on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs, including the repayment of our senior notes; the demand for our platform in general; our ability to retain and increase our number of users, developers, and creators; the impact of inflation and global economic conditions on our operations; the impact of changing legal and regulatory requirements on our business, including the use of verified parental consent; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform, and bring them to market in a timely manner; our ability to develop and protect our brand and build new partnerships; any misuse of user data or other undesirable activity by third parties on our platform; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; our ability to detect and minimize unauthorized use of our platform; and the impact of AI on our platform, users, creators and developers. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, we undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ROBLOX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par values)
(unaudited)

 

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

678,466

 

 

$

2,977,474

 

Short-term investments

 

1,514,808

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable—net of allowances

 

505,769

 

 

 

379,353

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

74,549

 

 

 

61,641

 

Deferred cost of revenue, current portion

 

501,821

 

 

 

420,136

 

Total current assets

 

3,275,413

 

 

 

3,838,604

 

Long-term investments

 

1,043,399

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment—net

 

695,360

 

 

 

592,346

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

665,107

 

 

 

526,030

 

Deferred cost of revenue, long-term

 

283,326

 

 

 

225,132

 

Intangible assets, net

 

53,060

 

 

 

54,717

 

Goodwill

 

142,129

 

 

 

134,335

 

Other assets

 

10,284

 

 

 

4,323

 

Total assets

$

6,168,078

 

 

$

5,375,487

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

60,087

 

 

$

71,182

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

271,121

 

 

 

236,006

 

Developer exchange liability

 

314,866

 

 

 

231,704

 

Deferred revenue—current portion

 

2,406,292

 

 

 

1,941,943

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,052,366

 

 

 

2,480,835

 

Deferred revenue—net of current portion

 

1,373,250

 

 

 

1,095,291

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

646,506

 

 

 

494,590

 

Long-term debt, net

 

1,005,000

 

 

 

988,984

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

22,330

 

 

 

10,752

 

Total liabilities

 

6,099,452

 

 

 

5,070,452

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 631,221 and 604,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class A common stock—4,935,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 581,135 and 553,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock—65,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 50,086 and 51,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

61

 

 

 

59

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,134,946

 

 

 

2,213,603

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

1,536

 

 

 

671

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(3,060,253

)

 

 

(1,908,307

)

Total Roblox Corporation Stockholders’ equity

 

76,290

 

 

 

306,026

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(7,664

)

 

 

(991

)

Total Stockholders’ equity

 

68,626

 

 

 

305,035

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ equity

$

6,168,078

 

 

$

5,375,487

 

ROBLOX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue(1)

$

749,939

 

 

$

579,004

 

 

$

2,799,274

 

 

$

2,225,052

 

Cost and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)

 

171,664

 

 

 

142,432

 

 

 

649,115

 

 

 

547,658

 

Developer exchange fees

 

221,750

 

 

 

182,115

 

 

 

740,752

 

 

 

623,855

 

Infrastructure and trust & safety

 

223,310

 

 

 

198,505

 

 

 

878,361

 

 

 

689,081

 

Research and development

 

341,129

 

 

 

248,407

 

 

 

1,253,598

 

 

 

873,477

 

General and administrative

 

98,776

 

 

 

79,704

 

 

 

390,055

 

 

 

297,317

 

Sales and marketing

 

48,503

 

 

 

29,740

 

 

 

146,460

 

 

 

117,448

 

Total cost and expenses

 

1,105,132

 

 

 

880,903

 

 

 

4,058,341

 

 

 

3,148,836

 

Loss from operations

 

(355,193

)

 

 

(301,899

)

 

 

(1,259,067

)

 

 

(923,784

)

Interest income

 

39,530

 

 

 

21,636

 

 

 

141,818

 

 

 

38,842

 

Interest expense

 

(10,298

)

 

 

(10,008

)

 

 

(40,707

)

 

 

(39,903

)

Other income/(expense), net

 

898

 

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

(527

)

 

 

(5,744

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(325,063

)

 

 

(288,283

)

 

 

(1,158,483

)

 

 

(930,589

)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

 

277

 

 

 

3,202

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

3,552

 

Consolidated net loss

 

(325,340

)

 

 

(291,485

)

 

 

(1,158,937

)

 

 

(934,141

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(1,642

)

 

 

(1,559

)

 

 

(6,991

)

 

 

(9,775

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(323,698

)

 

$

(289,926

)

 

$

(1,151,946

)

 

$

(924,366

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(1.87

)

 

$

(1.55

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

 

626,817

 

 

 

601,859

 

 

 

616,445

 

 

 

595,559

(1)

 

In the first quarter of 2022, we updated our estimated paying user life from 23 months to 25 months, which was subsequently updated again to 28 months in the third quarter of 2022, where it remained throughout 2023. Based on the carrying amount of deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue as of December 31, 2021, these changes resulted in a $15.2 million and $344.9 million decrease in revenue during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively and a $2.9 million and $79.3 million decrease in cost of revenue during the same period, respectively.

(2)

 

Depreciation of servers and infrastructure equipment included in infrastructure and trust & safety.

ROBLOX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net loss

$

(325,340

)

 

$

(291,485

)

 

$

(1,158,937

)

 

$

(934,141

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss including noncontrolling interests to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

54,531

 

 

 

42,538

 

 

 

208,142

 

 

 

130,083

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

250,679

 

 

 

169,456

 

 

 

867,967

 

 

 

589,498

 

Operating lease non-cash expense

 

26,262

 

 

 

19,985

 

 

 

97,063

 

 

 

69,100

 

(Accretion)/amortization on marketable securities, net

 

(20,943

)

 

 

 

 

 

(73,162

)

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

334

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

1,316

 

 

 

1,261

 

Impairment expense, (gain)/loss on investment and other asset sales, and other, net

 

1,222

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

8,969

 

 

 

361

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(219,346

)

 

 

(192,427

)

 

 

(126,172

)

 

 

(72,479

)

Accounts payable

 

(7,330

)

 

 

18,633

 

 

 

(3,475

)

 

 

10,302

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(10,909

)

 

 

8,835

 

 

 

(12,770

)

 

 

(33,769

)

Other assets

 

228

 

 

 

(1,719

)

 

 

(5,961

)

 

 

(1,221

)

Developer exchange liability

 

75,438

 

 

 

63,337

 

 

 

83,162

 

 

 

67,798

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

11,279

 

 

 

12,578

 

 

 

8,680

 

 

 

19,560

 

Other long-term liability

 

6,426

 

 

 

10,738

 

 

 

11,397

 

 

 

10,159

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,617

)

 

 

(14,886

)

 

 

(50,454

)

 

 

(47,875

)

Deferred revenue

 

382,196

 

 

 

325,450

 

 

 

742,294

 

 

 

662,378

 

Deferred cost of revenue

 

(77,805

)

 

 

(52,530

)

 

 

(139,879

)

 

 

(101,719

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

 

143,305

 

 

 

119,219

 

 

 

458,180

 

 

 

369,296

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(65,197

)

 

 

(157,205

)

 

 

(320,667

)

 

 

(426,163

)

Payments related to business combination, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(7,223

)

 

 

(3,859

)

 

 

(13,388

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,500

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Purchases of investments

 

(788,063

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,591,974

)

 

 

 

Maturities of investments

 

686,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,642,719

 

 

 

 

Sales of investments

 

115,416

 

 

 

 

 

 

462,182

 

 

 

 

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

 

(51,135

)

 

 

(164,428

)

 

 

(2,825,099

)

 

 

(441,051

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

5,910

 

 

 

3,046

 

 

 

53,226

 

 

 

45,752

 

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(150

)

Proceeds from debt issuances

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,700

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(154

)

Payments related to business combination, after acquisition date

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(750

)

 

 

(150

)

Other financing activities

 

 

 

 

(1,236

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,656

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

 

5,910

 

 

 

1,810

 

 

 

67,176

 

 

 

43,642

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

337

 

 

 

(634

)

 

 

735

 

 

 

1,287

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

98,417

 

 

 

(44,033

)

 

 

(2,299,008

)

 

 

(26,826

)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

580,049

 

 

 

3,021,507

 

 

 

2,977,474

 

 

 

3,004,300

 

End of period

$

678,466

 

 

$

2,977,474

 

 

$

678,466

 

 

$

2,977,474

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measure bookings, the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, and the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA.

We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

Bookings is defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the period and other non-cash adjustments. Substantially all of our bookings are generated from sales of virtual currency, which can ultimately be converted to virtual items on the Roblox Platform. Sales of virtual currency reflected as bookings include one-time purchases and monthly subscriptions purchased via payment processors or through prepaid cards. Bookings also include an insignificant amount from advertising and licensing arrangements. We believe bookings provide a timelier indication of trends in our operating results that are not necessarily reflected in our revenue as a result of the fact that we recognize the majority of revenue over the estimated average lifetime of a paying user. The change in deferred revenue constitutes the vast majority of the reconciling difference from revenue to bookings. By removing these non-cash adjustments, we are able to measure and monitor our business performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our users and the cash that is generated from these transactions. Free cash flow represents the net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of our unit economics and liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets acquired through asset acquisitions, can be used for strategic initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA represents our GAAP consolidated net loss, excluding interest income, interest expense, other income/(expense), provision for/(benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other nonrecurring adjustments and differs from Covenant Adjusted EBITDA which is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030. We believe that, when considered together with reported GAAP amounts, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and ongoing operating trends. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Refer to the Liquidity section below for further discussion on and the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial information as a tool for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release are included below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Liquidity

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not conform to the calculation of EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA by other companies. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for net loss as determined in accordance with GAAP and by other companies. We believe that, when considered together with reported amounts, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is useful for our investors and management for purposes of analyzing our compliance with certain covenants specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030 and may influence our ability to issue additional debt and enter into certain other transactions in the future. Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in connection with our condensed consolidated financial statements and results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Liquidity and Capital Resources of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for more information.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Reconciliation of revenue to bookings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

749,939

 

 

$

579,004

 

 

$

2,799,274

 

 

$

2,225,052

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenue

 

382,196

 

 

 

325,450

 

 

 

742,308

 

 

 

662,378

 

Other

 

(5,313

)

 

 

(5,020

)

 

 

(20,802

)

 

 

(15,172

)

Bookings

$

1,126,822

 

 

$

899,434

 

 

$

3,520,780

 

 

$

2,872,258

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

143,305

 

 

$

119,219

 

 

$

458,180

 

 

$

369,296

 

Deduct:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(65,197

)

 

 

(157,205

)

 

 

(320,667

)

 

 

(426,163

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,500

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Free cash flow

$

78,108

 

 

$

(37,986

)

 

$

124,013

 

 

$

(58,367

)

The following table presents the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030, for each of the periods presented:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net loss

$

(325,340

)

 

$

(291,485

)

 

$

(1,158,937

)

 

$

(934,141

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(39,530

)

 

 

(21,636

)

 

 

(141,818

)

 

 

(38,842

)

Interest expense

 

10,298

 

 

 

10,008

 

 

 

40,707

 

 

 

39,903

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(898

)

 

 

(1,988

)

 

 

527

 

 

 

5,744

 

Provision for/(benefit from) income

 

277

 

 

 

3,202

 

 

 

454

 

 

 

3,552

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

54,531

 

 

 

42,538

 

 

 

208,142

 

 

 

130,083

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

250,679

 

 

 

169,456

 

 

 

867,967

 

 

 

589,498

 

RTO severance charge(1)

 

5,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,228

 

 

 

 

Other non-cash charges(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,988

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenue

 

382,196

 

 

 

325,450

 

 

 

742,308

 

 

 

662,378

 

Change in deferred cost of revenue

 

(77,805

)

 

 

(52,530

)

 

 

(139,879

)

 

 

(101,719

)

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

$

259,636

 

 

$

183,015

 

 

$

431,687

 

 

$

356,456

 

(1)

 

Relates to cash severance costs associated with the Company’s return-to-office (“RTO”) plan announced in October 2023, which requires a subset of the Company’s remote employees to begin working from the San Mateo headquarters for three days a week, beginning in the summer of 2024.

(2)

 

Includes impairment expenses related to certain operating lease right-of-use assets and related property and equipment.

Forward Looking Guidance

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to bookings, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

 

Guidance

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Reconciliation of revenue to bookings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

755,000

 

 

$

780,000

 

 

$

3,300,000

 

 

$

3,400,000

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenue

 

158,000

 

 

 

163,000

 

 

 

852,000

 

 

 

892,000

 

Other

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

(12,000

)

 

 

(12,000

)

Bookings

$

910,000

 

 

$

940,000

 

 

$

4,140,000

 

 

$

4,280,000

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of consolidated net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):

 

Guidance

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Reconciliation of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net loss

$

(347,000

)

 

$

(342,000

)

 

$

(1,400,000

)

 

$

(1,365,000

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

(38,000

)

 

 

(38,000

)

 

 

(160,000

)

 

 

(160,000

)

Interest expense

 

11,000

 

 

 

11,000

 

 

 

42,000

 

 

 

42,000

 

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

4,000

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

58,000

 

 

 

58,000

 

 

 

224,000

 

 

 

224,000

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

260,000

 

 

 

260,000

 

 

 

1,140,000

 

 

 

1,140,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

(55,000

)

 

$

(50,000

)

 

$

(150,000

)

 

$

(115,000

)

(1)

 

Adjusted EBITDA includes the impact from changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue; refer to the Liquidity section above for further discussion on and the calculation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, which is used in certain covenant calculations specified in the indenture governing our senior notes due 2030, and excludes the impact from changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive platform for connection and communication. Every day, millions of people come to Roblox to create, play, work, learn, and connect with each other in experiences built by our global community of creators. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together– in a world that is safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2024 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.