Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:32 2022-06-15 am EDT
25.16 USD   -3.69%
08:16aRoblox Reports May 2022 Key Metrics
BU
06/14Good Gaming Inc. Expands MicroBuddies™ Brand into Roblox
AQ
06/12Japan game giant Nexon plots western expansion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roblox Reports May 2022 Key Metrics

06/15/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released certain key metrics for May 2022.

May 2022 Metrics

  • Daily active users were 50.4 million, up 17% year over year.
  • Hours engaged were 3.6 billion, up 10% year over year.
  • Estimated bookings for May 2022 were between $196 million and $199 million, down 9% - 11% year over year1.
  • Estimated average bookings per daily active user was between $3.89 and $3.95, down 23% - 24% year over year.
  • Revenue is estimated to be between $194 million and $197 million, up 28% - 30% year over year.

1The strengthening of the US Dollar against the Euro, British Pound, and other foreign currencies during 2022 has had an adverse impact on bookings. This impact is more pronounced in May compared to prior periods in 2022. We estimate that the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of around 4% in our May 2022 bookings year over year growth rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The estimated May 2022 Key Metrics are forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
08:16aRoblox Reports May 2022 Key Metrics
BU
06/14Good Gaming Inc. Expands MicroBuddies™ Brand into Roblox
AQ
06/12Japan game giant Nexon plots western expansion
RE
06/10Netflix shares slide as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture
RE
06/10Izea Secures $2.8 Million Contract to Support Metaverse Influencer Activation
MT
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation unexpectedly soars to 40-year high
06/10ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
06/10Goldman Sachs Cuts Roblox to Sell From Neutral, Price Target to $28 From $39
MT
06/09Jefferies & Co. Adjusts Roblox's Price Target to $30 From $24, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
06/08IP METAVERSE SERIES - PART II : Patent Considerations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 790 M - -
Net income 2022 -647 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 494 M 15 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 26,12 $
Average target price 42,53 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION-74.68%15 494
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 828 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.97%45 745
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.23%45 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.02%42 627
SEA LIMITED-68.28%39 713