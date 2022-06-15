Roblox Reports May 2022 Key Metrics

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released certain key metrics for May 2022.

May 2022 Metrics

Daily active users were 50.4 million, up 17% year over year.

Hours engaged were 3.6 billion, up 10% year over year.

Estimated bookings for May 2022 were between $196 million and $199 million, down 9% - 11% year over year 1 .

. Estimated average bookings per daily active user was between $3.89 and $3.95, down 23% - 24% year over year.

Revenue is estimated to be between $194 million and $197 million, up 28% - 30% year over year.

1The strengthening of the US Dollar against the Euro, British Pound, and other foreign currencies during 2022 has had an adverse impact on bookings. This impact is more pronounced in May compared to prior periods in 2022. We estimate that the impact of foreign currency fluctuations led to a reduction of around 4% in our May 2022 bookings year over year growth rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The estimated May 2022 Key Metrics are forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

