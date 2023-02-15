Advanced search
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55:51 2023-02-15 am EST
44.02 USD   +23.41%
10:27aRoblox Says Stronger Dollar Vs Euro, Pound Hurt 2022 Results -- Currency Comment
DJ
08:54aInvestors Weigh Retail Sales Growth as US Equity Futures Decline Premarket
MT
08:54aRoblox Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Increases, Daily Active Users Up 19%; Shares Rally Premarket
MT
Roblox Says Stronger Dollar Vs Euro, Pound Hurt 2022 Results -- Currency Comment

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
By Paulo Trevisani


Roblox Corp. said Wednesday the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, particularly against the euro and the British pound, had a negative impact on its results in 2022.

The San Mateo, Calif., gaming provider said the FX impact hit revenue, bookings and average bookings per daily active users.

The company reported revenue increase of 16% over 2021, while bookings grew 5% in the period and average revenue per daily active user rose 14%, all on a constant currency basis.

Last year, the dollar strengthened 6.3% versus the euro and 12.8% versus the pound, while the WSJ Dollar Index rose 7.8%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.


Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1026ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 847 M - -
Net income 2022 -970 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 431 M 21 431 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 80,5%
