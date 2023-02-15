Roblox Says Stronger Dollar Vs Euro, Pound Hurt 2022 Results -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Roblox Corp. said Wednesday the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, particularly against the euro and the British pound, had a negative impact on its results in 2022.

The San Mateo, Calif., gaming provider said the FX impact hit revenue, bookings and average bookings per daily active users.

The company reported revenue increase of 16% over 2021, while bookings grew 5% in the period and average revenue per daily active user rose 14%, all on a constant currency basis.

Last year, the dollar strengthened 6.3% versus the euro and 12.8% versus the pound, while the WSJ Dollar Index rose 7.8%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

