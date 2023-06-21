Roblox Scales Brand Innovation and Immersive Advertising Business Through New Partner Program

Groundbreaking Program Includes Community Developers in Partner Benefits Around Education, Training, and Media

Today during Cannes Lions, Roblox, a global immersive platform where millions of people connect and communicate daily, announced a new Roblox Partner Program designed to scale brand innovation and enable a self-serve, global advertising ecosystem on the platform. The Program’s community-forward approach is focused on engaging a broad network of platform advocates – from Roblox developer studios to early adopters among agencies, brands, and third-party sellers – in global education and best practice sharing for brands. The program also offers all of its partners the same meaningful incentives and transparent Immersive Ads pricing.

The initial group of signed partners includes early adopters who are already setting the standards of marketing in immersive spaces and are close to the Roblox ecosystem today: Century Games, Dentsu (the latter is expanding its existing partnership with Roblox in Japan into a global collaboration), Dubit, Playwire, Sawhorse, The Gang Group, and Vayner3. These partners bring expertise with creating 3D immersive content, the Roblox community and innovative advertising offerings that can be helpful to other marketers who are new to the platform. All partners have demonstrated long-term commitment to supporting brands that want to enter this new space and made minimum media spend commitments for the next 12 months.

The Roblox Partner Program network will focus on four core areas to help brands reach their business goals: platform education, research and measurement, product/content innovation, and Immersive Ads for faster on-platform content discovery. Brands and talent that want to create a successful presence on Roblox can turn to the Roblox Partner Program members for help with creating an authentic presence and visibility on the platform, while also delivering value to Roblox users.

“This program is yet another step towards our long-term vision of building an economy where anyone can create, sell and earn on our platform, and expanding our community with new partners will play a key role in enabling this future,” said Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox. “The demand from brands to connect and engage with our global audience, be it through 3D immersive experiences, digital items or our new Immersive Ads products for faster on-platform content discovery, continues to grow. Our new Partner Program will support the development of new ecosystems and help us further scale brand innovation and self-serve advertising on the platform.”

"Roblox strives to innovate across the board, and advertising is no exception,” said Ashley McCollum, Head of Immersive Media Solutions at Roblox. “We took a page from the traditional advertising books by building a Partner Program around our new media offering, but changed the game by making it community-forward and welcoming developers alongside agencies and brands so they can partake in the growth of our Immersive Ads business. The founding members of the Roblox Partner Program represent all corners of the advertising ecosystem and have been leaning into Roblox for years. They will be critical to driving brand innovation forward on the platform, ultimately enabling any and all brands to have a presence on Roblox."

For partners in the program, incentives include access to advanced education, resources, data and insights from Roblox. For example, regular webinars and platform immersion days to further education about Roblox, as well as Game Jams and other custom programming rolling out later this year to facilitate collaboration and innovation across the Roblox Partner Program community. All partners will also have access to the same transparent pricing and financial incentives when offering Roblox Immersive Ads to their clients. The incentives include ad credits based on an upfront media buy commitment (for portfolio-wide client discounts) and/or commission for those selling Immersive Ads directly to their clients. Finally, these partners will help further shape and build brand measurement and other standards for the broader community.

The Roblox Partner Program will continue to expand gradually. Companies interested in joining the Program or interested in working with Roblox partners can inquire here.

