Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:05:41 pm EDT
33.48 USD   +15.69%
04:42pROBLOX : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:32pROBLOX CORP Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:11aWELCOME TO THE METAVERSE : Legal Issues Marketers Need To Consider
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roblox : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

06/02/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
rblx-20220526

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
____________________________
FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1
____________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2022
____________________________
Roblox Corporation
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
____________________________
Delaware 001-39763 20-0991664
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
970 Park Place,
San Mateo, California
94403
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (888) 858-2569
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
____________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value RBLX The New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange


Act. ☐


Explanatory Note
This current report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") amends the current report on Form 8-K filed by Roblox Corporation (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2022 (the "Original 8-K"). The purpose of this Amendment is to update the disclosure under "Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders" of the Original 8-K to provide information regarding the Company's determination on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on the compensation Company's named executive officers ("Say-on-Pay"). No other changes are being made to the Original 8-K.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company held on May 26, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"), the Company's shareholders voted on a non-binding advisory basis on the frequency of future stockholder Say-on-Pay votes. The frequency of one year received the highest number of votes cast by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Based on the recommendation of the board of directors of the Company in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and these advisory vote results, the Company will hold future Say-on-Pay votes every year until the next required non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of Say-on-Pay votes, which is required to occur no later than the Company's 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
1


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
ROBLOX CORPORATION
Date: June 2, 2022 By: /s/ Mark Reinstra
Mark Reinstra
General Counsel and Secretary
1

Disclaimer

Roblox Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
04:42pROBLOX : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:32pROBLOX CORP Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:11aWELCOME TO THE METAVERSE : Legal Issues Marketers Need To Consider
AQ
05/31ROBLOX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Roblox to $27 From $32, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/26Akili Integrates First-of-its-Kind Prescription Video Game Treatment with the Virtual W..
BU
05/26Akili Integrates First-of-its-Kind Prescription Video Game Treatment with the Virtual W..
CI
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Bruised Tuesday by Snap Warning
MT
05/24Roblox Shares Decline After Atlantic Equities Downgrade
MT
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Reeling Tuesday After Snap Lowers Q2 Revenue Forecast
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 825 M - -
Net income 2022 -651 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 167 M 17 167 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,94 $
Average target price 43,16 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION-71.95%17 167
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.00%2 037 438
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.81%54 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.38%48 470
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.99%45 569
SEA LIMITED-64.35%44 639