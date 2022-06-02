Roblox : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A





Explanatory Note

This current report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") amends the current report on Form 8-K filed by Roblox Corporation (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2022 (the "Original 8-K"). The purpose of this Amendment is to update the disclosure under "Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders" of the Original 8-K to provide information regarding the Company's determination on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on the compensation Company's named executive officers ("Say-on-Pay"). No other changes are being made to the Original 8-K.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company held on May 26, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"), the Company's shareholders voted on a non-binding advisory basis on the frequency of future stockholder Say-on-Pay votes. The frequency of one year received the highest number of votes cast by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Based on the recommendation of the board of directors of the Company in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting and these advisory vote results, the Company will hold future Say-on-Pay votes every year until the next required non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of Say-on-Pay votes, which is required to occur no later than the Company's 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

