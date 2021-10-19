Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/19 04:10:00 pm
79.17 USD   +1.76%
05:55pROBLOX : to Host 2021 Investor Day
BU
12:11pWORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Ruofan Zhang
PU
10:39aGlobalFoundries seeks $25 billion valuation in U.S. IPO as chip demand soars
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roblox : to Host 2021 Investor Day

10/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will host its 2021 Investor Day event on November 16, 2021. Join the live webcast to hear founder and CEO David Baszucki and other members of the leadership team discuss Roblox’s most recent product and technology innovations and long-term metaverse vision.

The webcast will begin Tuesday, November 16, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET and can be found here on the company’s YouTube channel. An online replay will be available on Roblox’s investor relations website at ir.roblox.com following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
05:55pROBLOX : to Host 2021 Investor Day
BU
12:11pWORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Ruofan Zhang
PU
10:39aGlobalFoundries seeks $25 billion valuation in U.S. IPO as chip demand soars
RE
09:27aINSIDER SELL : Roblox
MT
10/18MICROSOFT : What is the "metaverse"?
RE
10/14RDC 2021 : Updates on Roblox's Vision and the Path Forward
PU
10/14ROBLOX : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2021
BU
10/13ROBLOX : Avatars and Identity in the Metaverse, Part 1
PU
10/11ROBLOX : Twenty One Pilots Tour Debut Draws International Applause
PU
10/07INSIDER SELL : Roblox
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 675 M - -
Net income 2021 -439 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -92,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44 747 M 44 747 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 77,80 $
Average target price 89,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%44 747
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.16%2 307 102
SEA LIMITED79.40%197 169
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC77.35%104 376
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.70%81 481
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.29%70 611