    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:41 2022-07-12 am EDT
38.34 USD   -0.18%
08:33aRoblox to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022
BU
06:25aSamsung Unveils Experiential Virtual Playground 'Space Tycoon' on Roblox
AQ
07/08Thinking about buying stock in Exela Technologies, Roblox, Upstart, Waitr, or Bed Bath & Beyond?
PR
Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

07/12/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of July 2022, after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox
Roblox’s mission is to connect one billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world visit Roblox to enrich the way people connect, create, and express themselves through shared, immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2022 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 751 M - -
Net income 2022 -640 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 785 M 22 785 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 87,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,41 $
Average target price 41,05 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION-62.77%22 785
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.35%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.65%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.13%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%43 534