Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:46 2023-01-18 pm EST
35.67 USD   -3.91%
01:16pRoblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023
BU
12:20pRoblox : 2022 Year In Review – Letter from our CEO
PU
11:30aNeedham & Co Adjusts Roblox Price Target to $42 From $39, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023

01/18/2023 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2023 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
01:16pRoblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, ..
BU
12:20pRoblox : 2022 Year In Review – Letter from our CEO
PU
11:30aNeedham & Co Adjusts Roblox Price Target to $42 From $39, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/17News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/17Tech Up on Rotation Back to Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping From Prior Advance on Tuesday
MT
01/17Goldman Sachs, Shockwave fall; Morgan Stanley, Roblox rise
AQ
01/17Roblox Reports Double-Digit Growth in December Daily Active Users, Estimated Bookings
MT
01/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rising on Tuesday
MT
01/17Wedbush Raises Roblox's Price Target to $32 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 774 M - -
Net income 2022 -964 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 302 M 22 302 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 37,12 $
Average target price 38,21 $
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION30.43%22 302
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.22%1 792 170
SYNOPSYS INC.4.28%51 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.99%50 893
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.5.37%47 448
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION18.83%39 072