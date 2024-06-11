Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) between November 15, 2023 and May 8, 2024. Roblox Corporation describes itself as “an online entertainment company which produces, publishes, and distributes online games and software.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Roblox’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated bookings growth, due largely to expansions in Roblox’s available platforms, changes in Roblox’s digital technology (such as avatars), Roblox’s shared economy with content creators, and advertising revenue. In truth, Roblox knew each of those bookings and revenue sources were tenuous at best. In fact, Roblox faced difficulty converting daily average users (“DAUs”) into bookings and eventually blamed the very technology and platform growth it lauded as revolutionary and revenue-generating for this bookings problem. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with a materially flawed outlook for the relationship between DAU, bookings, and technology it lauded during its Investor Day and Earnings Call. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Roblox Corporation Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 9, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

