The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Class A common stock between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, inclusive.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Roblox includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox's bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox's planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company's bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the class period.

DEADLINE: January 26, 2024

Aggrieved Roblox investors only have until January 26, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

