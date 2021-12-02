Working at Roblox: Meet Elisa Erminero

Elisa Erminero is a Senior Localization Specialist for Spanish. She and her team use their linguistic and cultural expertise to help bring the Roblox experience to users across the globe.

Describe your team's role here at Roblox.

My team's mission is to bring the Roblox experience to users globally through linguistic and cultural expertise. Thanks to localization (the adaptation of software for other countries) and translation (translating source text from one language to another), non-English speaking users and developers around the world can access Roblox content and resources in their language. But our responsibilities go beyond our title: we eagerly support every team in the company by spreading cultural and linguistic awareness of the countries and regions we serve.

What is one of the most interesting aspects about working on your team at Roblox?

The diversity of the team and the variety of projects we work on. As a team, the company value "respect the community" guides our work solving the cross-cultural challenges that arise when adapting Roblox content to different markets. The cultural and linguistic differences that we share in the team enrich my knowledge of the world and make me a more empathetic global citizen. I truly enjoy cross-team collaboration, which allows me to work with the best in the field of engineering and product development, and learn, participate, and contribute in a meaningful way.

How is your experience on the team at Roblox different from other roles you've had?

Roblox is shaping the future of how human beings socialize, learn, play and connect. Grand visions like ours, accompanied by rapid global expansion, come with many challenges and successes that keep our work interesting and dynamic. Prior to Roblox, my work was purely linguistic with little connection to other teams. Expectations were set from the start and stayed the same throughout my tenure. At Roblox, there is a constant "wow" factor: you never know what exciting features or experiences other teams and developers will work on next and how they will impact communities outside of the U.S. Prioritization of global expansion has allowed me to develop skills beyond localization: from leading a text filtering team in the Dominican Republic as part of our moderation efforts, to facilitating collaboration with NGOs and safety organizations in Latin America, to writing copy for our Spanish Twitter account.

What are the most interesting projects you've worked on and things you've learned while working at Roblox?

When I was part of the International team, I contributed to the creation of the Cloud Translation Tools with my knowledge of translation and crowdsourcing. These tools include Automatic Text Capture, translator permissions, translation management, and Studio support. They allow developers to reach a worldwide audience thanks to a web-based UI that facilitates the localization of experiences directly from the platform. Analysis of the output of the Automatic Text Capturing tool was also an interesting part of the project. Before joining Roblox, I was not familiar with moderation and text filtering. After four years of working alongside the Trust and Safety team, I have learned how paramount it is for Roblox to keep our users safe. I am happy to be part of this effort in protecting Spanish-speaking communities from bad actors and inappropriate content while enabling them to safely socialize and make friends on our platform.

What's one thing you love about the culture at Roblox?

I have had the best colleagues of my professional career, and I have made real friends. I feel a sense of belonging and that I'm part of an amazing community that goes beyond the walls of our office and expands to every corner of the globe. I deeply care about our Spanish-speaking users, developers, and creators, and I am blown away by their creations and achievements. By helping them enjoy Roblox and all its possibilities, I am fulfilling my goals.

