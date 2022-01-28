Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/28 03:56:11 pm
58.21 USD   +2.02%
03:35pWORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Richard Shu
PU
11:09aFederal Court Bars YouTuber From Playing Roblox
AQ
01/27U.S. retail investors kept buying stocks on Fed day -analysts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Working at Roblox: Meet Richard Shu

01/28/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Richard Shu is a Software Engineer on the Developer Content Sharing team. He is a recent college graduate and is working on building the infrastructure for Roblox developers to share and reuse their creations across multiple experiences.

Describe your experience as a new grad at Roblox. What does a day-in-the-life look like for a Software Engineer?

I'm in the Content Sharing Pod where we build the infrastructure that enables Roblox developers to share and reuse their creations across multiple experiences. If you've ever built a car, house, or some other collection of parts in Roblox Studio and converted it to a package so you can reuse it in other experiences, you've used our tools!

These days, I usually slip out of my bed at 8:30 AM, jump into my team's daily standup at 10 AM, and spend the rest of the day coding away. I also hang out and play games with the other New Grads every Friday.

Tell us about a project you're working on. What is unique about this project?

I'm currently leading the effort to hash sensitive information in our DB tables. By adding a layer of obfuscation, we're able to better protect our users' personal identifiable information and mitigate malicious activity from bad actors. We also simplify the process of honoring the "Right to be Forgotten" which is a cornerstone for GDPR compliance.

What made you want to join the Roblox team full-time?

When I was interviewing at Roblox, I was enamored by how passionate everyone was about the platform. Everyone seemed to enjoy their work, and I was inspired by the company's grand mission to build the metaverse. Moreover, the company was about to go public, and I thought it was an amazing opportunity to join one with such great potential.

What do you enjoy most about the company culture at Roblox?

Incredibly supportive team members. Amazing work-life balance. And plenty of opportunities to get involved: clubs, ERGs, being an intern roundup lead, helping out with university recruiting events, just to name a few.

What are you most excited for as you begin your career journey at Roblox?

Meeting all the crazy, ambitious Robloxians who radiate energy and IQ! I'm so excited to return to office and put a face to everyone I've been working with.

I'm also super excited to soak up as much information as I can during my formative years as a New Grad Software Engineer. I think that at a company like Roblox where innovation is the norm, there's plenty of room for growth and impact, and I plan on taking full advantage of that.

Interested in intern or new grad opportunities at Roblox? We're always looking for new talent, so check our University Programsand see if there's a role that's right for you.

Disclaimer

Roblox Corporation published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 20:34:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
03:35pWORKING AT ROBLOX : Meet Richard Shu
PU
11:09aFederal Court Bars YouTuber From Playing Roblox
AQ
01/27U.S. retail investors kept buying stocks on Fed day -analysts
RE
01/26A YEAR ON ROBLOX : 2021 in data
PU
01/26U.S. House speaker Pelosi's stock trades attract growing following online
RE
01/24ROBLOX : 2021 Year in Review — A Letter from Our CEO
PU
01/20Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, ..
BU
01/20ROBLOX : Return to Service 10/28-10/31 2021
PU
01/20Will the first metaverse be Chinese?
01/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq aims for rebound after entering correction territory
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 728 M - -
Net income 2021 -426 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 940 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 028 M 33 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,14x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 57,06 $
Average target price 107,46 $
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION-44.69%33 028
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.85%2 247 860
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.71%73 523
SEA LIMITED-42.66%72 085
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.51%60 301
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.56%43 785