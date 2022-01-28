Working at Roblox: Meet Richard Shu

Richard Shu is a Software Engineer on the Developer Content Sharing team. He is a recent college graduate and is working on building the infrastructure for Roblox developers to share and reuse their creations across multiple experiences.

Describe your experience as a new grad at Roblox. What does a day-in-the-life look like for a Software Engineer?

I'm in the Content Sharing Pod where we build the infrastructure that enables Roblox developers to share and reuse their creations across multiple experiences. If you've ever built a car, house, or some other collection of parts in Roblox Studio and converted it to a package so you can reuse it in other experiences, you've used our tools!

These days, I usually slip out of my bed at 8:30 AM, jump into my team's daily standup at 10 AM, and spend the rest of the day coding away. I also hang out and play games with the other New Grads every Friday.

Tell us about a project you're working on. What is unique about this project?

I'm currently leading the effort to hash sensitive information in our DB tables. By adding a layer of obfuscation, we're able to better protect our users' personal identifiable information and mitigate malicious activity from bad actors. We also simplify the process of honoring the "Right to be Forgotten" which is a cornerstone for GDPR compliance.

What made you want to join the Roblox team full-time?

When I was interviewing at Roblox, I was enamored by how passionate everyone was about the platform. Everyone seemed to enjoy their work, and I was inspired by the company's grand mission to build the metaverse. Moreover, the company was about to go public, and I thought it was an amazing opportunity to join one with such great potential.

What do you enjoy most about the company culture at Roblox?

Incredibly supportive team members. Amazing work-life balance. And plenty of opportunities to get involved: clubs, ERGs, being an intern roundup lead, helping out with university recruiting events, just to name a few.

What are you most excited for as you begin your career journey at Roblox?

Meeting all the crazy, ambitious Robloxians who radiate energy and IQ! I'm so excited to return to office and put a face to everyone I've been working with.

I'm also super excited to soak up as much information as I can during my formative years as a New Grad Software Engineer. I think that at a company like Roblox where innovation is the norm, there's plenty of room for growth and impact, and I plan on taking full advantage of that.

