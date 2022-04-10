RoboGroup T E K : Analysis update following financial report 04/10/2022 | 12:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Stock Exchange TASE Stepping up efforts to increase its presence in the US market; won a tender with a South American government; accumulated orders for 2021 for approx. USD 8.1 million; price target remains unchanged. Symbol ROBO Sector TECHNOLOGY RoboGroup (TASE: ROBO) develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products internationally under the Intellitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. In Q4 2021 and recent months, the company announced the following: Sub-sector ROBOTICS & 3D - Increasing efforts to penetrate the American market by establishing sales teams, marketing and customer success. Stock price target NIS 4.8

- Establishment of a business development and sales unit for the business-facing business (Industry 4.0).

- Intellitek has contracted with a world leader in the field of consulting. Closing price NIS 2.2

- Decrease in revenues compared to 2020; The company ended its revenues at approx. USD 16.4 million. Market cap NIS 116.3 Mn

- A change in the revenue mix indicates a strategic change in the company with a greater focus on the STEM division. This reflects the continued growing interest in the CoderZTM platform. No. of shares 52.5 Mn The EdTech industry is expanding exponentially, with demand rising due to COVID-19 and associated significant changes in the realms of work and labor. EdTech expenditures follow a growth trend, increasing from $152 billion in 2018 to an expected $404 billion by 20251. Average Daily Trading Volume 224 stocks Stock Performance (since Jan. 2022) 26.72% The company did not meet its revenue projections in H1 2021 due to delayed B2C activity, the geopolitical situation in Ghana, and delays in the Negev and Galilee projects. However, the company is making concerted efforts to expand its operations in the U.S., North America, and Africa. On the next page, we present the main events in the passing months and Q4 2021. Dr. Tiran Rothman Lead Analyst Equity.Research@frost.com Tel.: +972-9-9502888 1 "Global EdTech Market to Reach $404B by 2025 -16.3% CAGR," HoIonIQ, August 6, 2020 RoboGroup 10.04.2022 - On November 10, Robogroup announced the winning of a tender for the supply and integration of its equipment in the laboratories of the Government Institute of Technological Studies in South America. The scope of the project is about a million dollars. The products that are part of the project include equipment, simulation software and training products for Industry 4.0. Delivery is expected by the end H1 2022. o Robogroup signed an agreement for the aforementioned deal on December 29, and thus the contract was completed.

- The company won a tender for supplying in Israel, accompanied by an order in the amount of NIS 50 thousand without the obligation to provide any marketing activity.

- The company has signed an agreement with the Israel Chamber of Engineers to conduct Industry 4.0 training for engineers in various factories in the country, using the new content system for Industry 4.0 developed by the company as part of the joint program of the company and the Innovation Authority.

- On January 26, 2022, Robogroup received a notification from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that under the Government 2 Government Agreement (G2G) signed between the Government of Israel and the Government of Latin America and following the customer's notification sent to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the client that Robogroup complies with the terms of the G2G agreement and the parties can proceed to sign a binding commercial agreement. The expected financial scope of the project is up to a total of USD 100 million. o On April 3, Robogroup received a notice from the customer's embassy submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the customer's consent to receive the financing offer received from a banking corporation in Israel to finance the project and the company's request to transfer its consent to the banking corporation.

- On February 2, the company reported that Intelitek entered into an agreement with a global consulting firm under which Intelitek will provide the global leader with the smart factory system developed by the company as part of the Industry 4.0 smart plant development program including the Innovation Authority support.

- On February 15, the company was selected to establish technological training centers under the G2G agreement with a country in Latin America. The expected financial scope of the project is up to a total of USD 100 million. o It should be noted that the project is subject to, among other things, the parties signing the commercial agreement, signing financing agreements between the Ministry of Finance in the client country and the financing bank in the amount of up to USD 100 million, plus the cost of reducing foreign trade risks and additional costs. The project.

- On March 9, the company received notice of utilization to purchase 7,056,735 ordinary shares and raised a total of approximately NIS 14.1 million (gross). Key events in the passing months and Q4 2021 (continued): Summary of the year 2021: - Backlog of orders as of December 31, 2021 amounted to approximately $ 8.1 million.

- The company's revenues fell from a total of about $ 18.8 million in 2020 to a total of about $ 16.4 million in 2021. o The decrease in revenue in the Professional Division (Industry 4.0) was mainly due to a slowdown in supplies in the project for the Ministry of Education in the West African country due to a continued delay in payments from the customer. o The significant increase in revenue in the STEM division for CoderZTM products during the reporting period, compared to the corresponding period last year in the amount of USD 2.1 million was mainly due to orders from small customers by schools, counties and countries mainly in the US and 90,000 customer follow-up orders. Licenses in the SaaS model for the CoderZTM system. The increase in revenues in the STEM products division reflects the continued growing interest from customers around the world in the CoderZTM platform and the continuing upward trend in the company's revenues in the STEM division.

- In 2021, the Company continued to implement the strategy for operations within the framework of two main divisions, regardless of the geographical location of the subsidiaries in the Group. The activity in the STEM division (CoderZ™) grew from a revenue level of about USD 200,000 in 2019 to about USD 4.0 million in 2020 and to about $ 6.1 million in 2021. The workforce in the STEM division has increased from 17 Jobs in 2019 to 51 jobs as of December 31, 2021 and is planned to continue to grow in 2022. The company continues to focus on investing in growth toward the US K-12 market that is budgeted in surplus according to The American Rescue Plan and in 2021 established three new US departments. B, sales department for districts and countries, marketing department and customer support department. The company continued to work on the development of the CoderZ™ platform, continued to promote the long-term collaboration between CoderZ™ and Amazon (Amazon Future Engineer), as part of which the CoderZ™ platform was marketed to tens of thousands of new users who experienced the virtual challenge of 3 hours. Amazon's distribution warehouse has expanded and expanded the CoderZ™ platform for users of Title 1 schools in the US funded by Amazon (CoderZ™ entered into a contract with Amazon in September 2020 with a sponsorship agreement of up to USD 1 million). Forecasts for 2022: - STEM Division: Sales of approximately USD 8 million (compared to USD 6.1 million in 2021). Still a net loss as a result of much investment in development, and increase of marketing, sales and customer success departments in response to the approval of the Biden administration plan "The American Rescue Plan," approved by Congress in March 2021 and centered on USD 128 billion (K-12).

- Industry 4.0 Division: Sales of approx. USD 15 million (compared to USD 10.3 million in 2021).

- A modest net profit of a few hundred thousand dollars. In 2022, Robotech will no longer be a reporting division in its own right and its results will be integrated into the Industry 4.0 division. Investment Thesis RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (TASE: ROBO) is an Israeli company that is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. RoboGroup's vision is to disrupt the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education technology market with its proprietary online virtual platform that enables students to learn coding, mathematics, and physics using virtual robots. The robots operate according to real-world physics and are controlled using unique coding techniques designed for young students. The platform represents an accessible alternative for teachers and students lacking access to physical robots due to high costs, major logistical barriers blocking scalability, and high teacher proficiency requirements regarding robotics and coding. The platform also offers flexibility for simulating advanced technology (such as AI) and advanced environments (such as space) for students who are already engaged in STEM work. Its second business unit offers Industry 4.0 training with a range of physical and remote-learning products and services. Global Education Technology Market Size • Education technology expenditures are following a growth trend, increasing from $152 billion in 2018 to an expected $404 billion by 2025.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a spike in growth in global e-learning for schools (K-12) that is expected to generate over $240 billion by 2022 and $300 billion by 2026 from various sources.

• The first investments in EdTech were made a decade ago with $500 million in VC investments, expanding exponentially with an 32-fold increase of $16 billion in 2020.

• The physical robotics market in education is currently valued at $1.3 billion globally, and is positioned to grow to $3.1 billion by 20251. Current Challenges • There is a shortage of STEM teachers.

• High costs (often reaching hundreds of USD per student for hardware, travel, etc.) create a "glass ceiling" that prevents minority populations and lower socioeconomic groups from participating in competitions, thereby reducing their chances of participating in the growing STEM economy. 1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/educational-robot-market-28174634.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAjeSABhAPEiwAqfxURcbM-5wdSNra26Q1yu_neulojx0GUmZumIZRI_hNGMNz3MNku0P44BoCnG4QAvD_BwE • Learning progress is hard to measure, as it's not individual learning/robots.

• Teaching methods that inspire children's curiosity are lacking, and there is a need to shift the emphasis away from simply learning facts to enabling students to carrying out innovative and enjoyable projects using the knowledge gained, including being creative by applying their own ideas. RoboGroup's Opportunities • The COVID-19 pandemic has had a marked positive impact on market growth.

• STEM studies using robotics and science represent a significant pillar that is shaping the future of the economy, in addition to the well-being, security, and progress of all societies and states.

• Mid- and long-term growth is expected in the STEM education segments as governments increasingly move to support the STEM curriculum by, for example, mandating programming training in the K-12 curriculum.

• Schools around the world are facing growing demands by parents and other stakeholders to prepare students for rapid economic, environmental, and social changes, and for jobs that have not yet been created.

• CoderZ can become a leading and enabling platform for expanding STEM and robotics education through its development of individual, integrative, and fully digital learning solutions. In this way, it can penetrate new market segments. RoboGroup's Value Offering • Two company divisions: (1) STEM Professions Training and Education; and (2) Professional Training in the Industry 4.0 Domain, including Automation, Robotics, and Smart Factories.

• Unique technology and innovative processes: (1) highly advanced simulation of physical robots accessible from a browser; (2) modular simulative world to support wide-scale; and (3) efficient content creation mechanism that saves significant development resources, (4) multiplayer options.

• Business model: STEM education-user/class/school licensing. Industry-turn-key projects, equipment, and software sales.

• Vision: "Inspire every learner on the planet to realize their full potential and own their future." Increase the accessibility of STEM education and robotics so that every student will have more career options in their future. Become the preferred choice for STEM and robotics education, through a gamified, competitive, and self-based learning methodology. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 16:08:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ROBOGROUP T.E.K. LTD. 2021 RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI 2021 Robogroup T.E.K. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202.. CI 2020 RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ILS 29.994791 million in fun.. CI