RoboGroup T E K : Quarterly analysis update report

RoboGroup (TASE: ROBO) develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products internationally under the Intellitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands.

In Q3 2022 and recent months, the company announced the following:

In light of the success of the robotics challenge in the last two years with hundreds of thousands of users in the US and around the world, Amazon decided to extend the collaboration for another year in order to expose and bring together teachers and students around the world to the field of Math & Engineering (STEM) (Technology, Science) studies and this on the basis of the company's cloud platform .

Submitting to a credit risk insurance company a demand for the activation of the credit insurance policy in relation to debt collection of a customer who is the Ministry of Education of a country in West Africa. Rejected a demand for the activation of a credit insurance policy in relation to the collection of a customer debt of a country in West Africa.

The EdTech industry is expanding exponentially, with demand rising due to COVID-19 and associated significant changes in the realms of work and labor. EdTech expenditures follow a growth trend, increasing from $152 billion in 2018 to an expected $404 billion by 20251.

The company did not meet its revenue projections in H1 2021 due to delayed B2C activity, the geopolitical situation in Ghana, and delays in the Negev and Galilee projects. However, the company is making concerted efforts to expand its operations in the U.S., North America, and Africa.