RoboGroup T E K : Quarterly analysis update report
12/11/2022 | 01:13pm EST
INDEPENDENT EQUITY RESEARCH
ROBOGROUP T.E.K LTD - Update Report
11.12.2022
Stock Exchange
TASE
Symbol
ROBO
Sector
TECHNOLOGY
Sub-sector
ROBOTICS & 3D
Stock price target
NIS 3.1
Closing price
NIS 1.03
Market cap
NIS 54.2 Mn
No. of shares
52.5 Mn
Average Daily Trading Volume
48 stocks
Stock Performance (since Jan. 2022)
-40.98%
Submitted a demand to a credit risk insurance company for the activation of the credit insurance policy in relation to debt collection of a customer who is the Ministry of Education of a country in West Africa; price target is updated
RoboGroup (TASE: ROBO) develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products internationally under the Intellitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands.
In Q3 2022 and recent months, the company announced the following:
In light of the success of the robotics challenge in the last two years with hundreds of thousands of users in the US and around the world, Amazon decided to extend the collaboration for another year in order to expose and bring together teachers and students around the world to the field of Math & Engineering (STEM) (Technology, Science) studies and this on the basis of the company's cloud platform .
Submitting to a credit risk insurance company a demand for the activation of the credit insurance policy in relation to debt collection of a customer who is the Ministry of Education of a country in West Africa. Rejected a demand for the activation of a credit insurance policy in relation to the collection of a customer debt of a country in West Africa.
The EdTech industry is expanding exponentially, with demand rising due to COVID-19 and associated significant changes in the realms of work and labor. EdTech expenditures follow a growth trend, increasing from $152 billion in 2018 to an expected $404 billion by 20251.
The company did not meet its revenue projections in H1 2021 due to delayed B2C activity, the geopolitical situation in Ghana, and delays in the Negev and Galilee projects. However, the company is making concerted efforts to expand its operations in the U.S., North America, and Africa.
Yield in percentages
P a g e| 1 Lead Analyst
Dr. Tiran Rothman
Equity.Research@frost.com
Tel.: +972-9-9502888
1 "Global EdTech Market to Reach $404B by 2025 -16.3% CAGR," HoIonIQ, August 6, 2020
R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D.
RoboGroup
11.12.2022
Key events in Q3 2022 and in recent months:
On August 8, submitted to a credit risk insurance company a demand for the activation of the credit insurance policy in relation to the collection of a debt of a customer who is the Ministry of Education of a country in West Africa as part of a project in the field of education, within the framework of which teaching centers for STEAM studies are being established in the country, in the amount of 6 million dollars, which is an amount The maximum policy (deducting a 10% deductible). o The company believes that it has the right to activate the policy as stated above, however, at this stage, the company is unable to assess the chances of receiving the amount for the transfer of the requirement to activate the policy as stated above.
October 6, a notice was received from a risk insurance company, B.S.S.H. - The Israeli Credit Insurance Company Ltd. because it rejects the claim it filed regarding the activation of the credit insurance policy in relation to the obligation of a client who is the Ministry of Education of a country in the West Africa to participate in a project in the field of education, within the framework of which teaching centers for STEAM studies are established in the country, a purchase of 6 million dollar, this is mainly due to the insurance company. o In the terms of the policy regarding the acceptance dates and credit days in the project. In addition, the insurance company claims that the government of a client country in the project has paid its debts and made payments in two years alone and is currently making payments to many suppliers and as evidence last July it even transferred to the company a total of about 1 million US dollars and a balance as a result, the payments from other suppliers were also made outside the debt.
R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D.
Investment Thesis
RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (TASE: ROBO) is an Israeli company that is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. RoboGroup's vision is to disrupt the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education technology market with its proprietary online virtual platform that enables students to learn coding, mathematics, and physics using virtual robots. The robots operate according to real-world physics and are controlled using unique coding techniques designed for young students.
The platform represents an accessible alternative for teachers and students lacking access to physical robots due to high costs, major logistical barriers blocking scalability, and high teacher proficiency requirements regarding robotics and coding. The platform also offers flexibility for simulating advanced technology (such as AI) and advanced environments (such as space) for students who are already engaged in STEM work. Its second business unit offers Industry 4.0 training with a range of physical and remote-learning products and services.
Global Education Technology Market
Size
Education technology expenditures are following a growth trend, increasing from $152 billion in 2018 to an expected $404 billion by 2025.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a spike in growth in global e-learning for schools (K-12) that is expected to generate over $240 billion by 2022 and $300 billion by 2026 from various sources.
The first investments in EdTech were made a decade ago with $500 million in VC investments, expanding exponentially with an 32-fold increase of $16 billion in 2020.
The physical robotics market in education is currently valued at $1.3 billion globally, and is positioned to grow to $3.1 billion by 20251.
Current Challenges
There is a shortage of STEM teachers.
High costs (often reaching hundreds of USD per student for hardware, travel, etc.) create a "glass ceiling" that prevents minority populations and lower socioeconomic groups from participating in competitions, thereby reducing their chances of participating in the growing STEM economy.
Learning progress is hard to measure, as it's not individual learning/robots.
Teaching methods that inspire children's curiosity are lacking, and there is a need to shift the emphasis away from simply learning facts to enabling students to carrying out innovative and enjoyable projects using the knowledge gained, including being creative by applying their own ideas.
RoboGroup's Opportunities
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a marked positive impact on market growth.
STEM studies using robotics and science represent a significant pillar that is shaping the future of the economy, in addition to the well-being, security, and progress of all societies and states.
Mid- and long-term growth is expected in the STEM education segments as governments increasingly move to support the STEM curriculum by, for example, mandating programming training in the K-12 curriculum.
Schools around the world are facing growing demands by parents and other stakeholders to prepare students for rapid economic, environmental, and social changes, and for jobs that have not yet been created.
CoderZ can become a leading and enabling platform for expanding STEM and robotics education through its development of individual, integrative, and fully digital learning solutions. In this way, it can penetrate new market segments.
RoboGroup's Value Offering
Two company divisions: (1) STEM Professions Training and Education; and (2) Professional Training in the Industry 4.0 Domain, including Automation, Robotics, and Smart Factories.
Unique technology and innovative processes: (1) highly advanced simulation of physical robots accessible from a browser; (2) modular simulative world to support wide-scale; and (3) efficient content creation mechanism that saves significant development resources, (4) multiplayer options.
Business model: STEM education-user/class/school licensing. Industry-turn-key projects, equipment, and software sales.
Vision: "Inspire every learner on the planet to realize their full potential and own their future." Increase the accessibility of STEM education and robotics so that every student will have more career options in their future. Become the preferred choice for STEM and robotics education, through a gamified,
competitive, and self-based learning methodology.
P a g e | 4
R E S E A R C H & C O N S U L T I N G L T D.
Market penetration: Enter schools' STEM curricula through standards-aligned and integrated curricular activities and extra-curricular competitions and activities.
Channels: Multiple channels to market, including distributors, partnerships with software companies (such as Amazon), robot manufacturers (such as Lego), industrial robot manufacturers (such as Yaskawa), and many others. Scaling will focus on volume/value partner development, together with strong B2C activities, when the company is ready to launch.
Company roadmap: Moving toward an integrative, virtual, and fully digital platform.
The education technologies industry is expanding exponentially, with demand rising due to COVID-19 and significant changes in the world of work and labor. This so-called third education revolution involves a personalized, digitized, and decentralized education system.
In addition to expanding its traditional core activity, part of RoboGroup's strategy is investing heavily in developing new products to address the growing education technology (EdTech) market needs. RoboGroup's strategy is to become a leading integrated STEM and industry virtual education learning platform by eliminating the key barriers and challenges that exist today. The company's goal is to become the preferred choice for STEM and robotics education using a gamified, competitive and self-based learning methodology.
Due to RoboGroup's unique value proposition and its strategic collaborations with leading channels to market, we believe that the company will play a vital role in the growing education technologies market. We see RoboGroup as an outstanding investment opportunity. However, like any technology firm, RoboGroup needs to achieve its vision of becoming a fully digitized and automized solution and to execute further significant sales.
P a g e | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 18:12:02 UTC.