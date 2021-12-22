Log in
    1435   JP3153950005

ROBOT HOME, INC.

(1435)
Robot Home : Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Shares (Subsidiarization) of IDC Inc.

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
December 22, 2021

Company name:

Robot Home, Inc.

Representative:

Daisaku Furuki, Representative Director/CEO

(Stock exchange code: 1435, TSE First Section)

Contact:

Shinji Yasui, Executive Officer/CFO

(Phone: +81-3-6447-0651)

Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Shares (Subsidiarization) of IDC Inc.

Robot Home, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 22, 2021, it has resolved to acquire all of the shares of IDC Inc. and make it a subsidiary. The details are described below.

1. Purpose of share acquisition

With our corporate philosophy "changing the world with technology for housing," the Robot Home Group strives to meet expectations of the world through technology and create a world where people can live a better life.

We believe that we can use technology to transform IDC Inc.'s extensive real estate expertise accumulated over many years and further expand the Group's AI/IoT, PM platform, and real estate consulting businesses by providing the IoT rental management platform "Residence kit," which aims to automate the Group's real estate management.

Considering these factors as a whole, the Company expects to be able to further increase the corporate value of the Group and thus has resolved to acquire all of the outstanding shares of IDC Inc. and make it a subsidiary.

2. Overview of subsidiary

(1)

Name

IDC Inc.

(2)

Address

6th Floor, Esaka Minamiguchi Daini Bldg., 10-35Hiroshiba-cho,Suita-shi,

Osaka Prefecture

(3)

Name

and title

of

Takuji Yamaguchi, Representative Director

representative

Real estate rental/sales brokerage

Rental real estate management/property management

(4)

Business

Relocation services

Real estate consulting

Real estate development

(5)

Capital

30 million yen

(6)

Establishment

November 29, 1999

(7)

Major

shareholders

and

Takuji Yamaguchi: 100%

ownership ratios

Capital relationship

Not applicable

Relationship between the

(8)

Personnel relationship

Not applicable

Company and IDC Inc.

Business relationship

Not applicable

(9) IDC Inc.'s operating results and financial position over the past three years

Fiscal year-end

December 2018

December 2019

December 2020

Net assets

90,154 thousand yen

95,243 thousand yen

99,602 thousand yen

Total assets

683,638 thousand yen

673,375 thousand yen

906,181 thousand yen

Net assets per share

150,257.23 yen

158,739.23 yen

166,003.47 yen

Net sales

1,252,262 thousand yen

817,691 thousand yen

538,126 thousand yen

Operating profit

35,998 thousand yen

17,519 thousand yen

15,624 thousand yen

Ordinary profit

19,182 thousand yen

6,125 thousand yen

3,220 thousand yen

Profit

13,218 thousand yen

5,089 thousand yen

4,358 thousand yen

Earnings per share

22,030.63 yen

8,481.99 yen

7,264.23 yen

Dividend per share

3. Overview of the purchaser

(1)

Name

Takuji Yamaguchi

(2)

Address

Suita-shi, Osaka Prefecture

Relationship

between

The Company and this individual have no notable capital, personnel, or

(3)

the Company and this

business relationship.

individual

4. Number of shares to be acquired and number of shares held before and after acquisition

(1)

Number of shares

held

0 shares (Ratio of voting rights held: 0.0%)

before the change

(2)

Number of shares to be

600 shares (number of voting rights: 600)

acquired

The acquisition price is not publicly disclosed as confidentially with the

seller, but in order to ensure fairness and validity, it has been determined

(3)

Acquisition price

based on a third-party valuation using the income approach.

The price is less than 15% of the Company's consolidated net assets as of

the end of the immediately preceding fiscal year.

(4)

Number of shares held

600 shares (Ratio of voting rights held: 100.0%)

after the change

5. Schedule

(1)

Board of Directors

December 22, 2021

resolution

(2)

Signing of agreement

December 22, 2021

(3)

Share transfer

December 22, 2021

6. Prospects

This transaction has little effect on the consolidated performance of the Company. We will promptly disclose any matters that need to be disclosed should they arise in future.

Disclaimer

TATERU Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
