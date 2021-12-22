Robot Home : Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Shares (Subsidiarization) of IDC Inc.

December 22, 2021 Company name: Robot Home, Inc. Representative: Daisaku Furuki, Representative Director/CEO (Stock exchange code: 1435, TSE First Section) Contact: Shinji Yasui, Executive Officer/CFO (Phone: +81-3-6447-0651)

Notice Regarding the Acquisition of Shares (Subsidiarization) of IDC Inc.

Robot Home, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 22, 2021, it has resolved to acquire all of the shares of IDC Inc. and make it a subsidiary. The details are described below.

1. Purpose of share acquisition

With our corporate philosophy "changing the world with technology for housing," the Robot Home Group strives to meet expectations of the world through technology and create a world where people can live a better life.

We believe that we can use technology to transform IDC Inc.'s extensive real estate expertise accumulated over many years and further expand the Group's AI/IoT, PM platform, and real estate consulting businesses by providing the IoT rental management platform "Residence kit," which aims to automate the Group's real estate management.

Considering these factors as a whole, the Company expects to be able to further increase the corporate value of the Group and thus has resolved to acquire all of the outstanding shares of IDC Inc. and make it a subsidiary.

2. Overview of subsidiary