ROBOT, S.A.

(RBT)
Robot S A : receives more than 800 thousand euros from CDTI

02/01/2021 | 06:32am EST
Robot receives more than 800 thousand euros from CDTI

Feb. 1, 2021 | Robot

The Center for Industrial Technological Development (CDTI), of the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, has awarded Robot, S.A. with 819.575,95€ financing to carry out an R&D project, which consists of the development of the new R8000 series of devices and its integration with the RobotCloud digital platform.

The objective of this innovation project, which takes place between June 2020 and July 2022, is to achieve market differentiation through new technological advances,expand market share and also the increase of sales.

The 819.575,95€ financing for this project, which represents 85% of the total cost of the project, must not be returned in full if the project objectives are met on time. This means that 216.946,58, 30% of the financing, corresponds to the non-refundable part, while the remaining € 602,629.37 must be returned within 8 years.

The project

The new R8000 series will allow full integration of devices with the new RobotCloud digital platform. With this project, the installation and maintenance of the equipment will be simplified, integration with others will be improved, the information generated by the system will be centralized and unified, allowing the offering of new engineering products and services, such as the RobotMetric management and analytics tool.

Furthermore, with the incorporation of the new communication bus SiSLink / PoC (Power over CAN) it will allow access to the domestic market, expanding the company's business area.

Disclaimer

Robot SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 4,33 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
Net income 2019 0,73 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net Debt 2019 2,16 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,97 M 8,46 M 8,42 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 28,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernat Bonnin Pons-Estel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaume Simonet Pou Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Ramon Vaquer Director
Andres Garau Garau Director
Miguel Barcelo Nieto Director
