MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

August 2023

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

Latest news

OPENING IN DENVER, USA (DIRECTLY OPERATED)

Roche Bobois opened a new store in the United States in August, in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado. Located in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, one of the city's must-visit areas, known for its designer boutiques and luxury brands, this new store benefits from a premium location previously occupied by Hermès. This opening brings the number of directly-operated stores in the United States to 36.

TRANSFER OF ROCHE BOBOIS HAMBURG (DIRECTLY-OPERATED)

Roche Bobois is continuing its policy of relocating its stores in premium environments, with the transfer of the Hamburg store in Germany. This new 500m² space is now located in the heart of the city, on Neuer Wall, an exclusive shopping street where the biggest luxury brands are concentrated. This new location is already generating high footfall. Roche Bobois has 9 directly- operated stores in Germany.