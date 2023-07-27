Roche Bobois, the global benchmark in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

OPENING IN SHORT HILLS, USA (DIRECTLY OPERATED)

In line with its opening strategy for the year, Roche Bobois opened a new store in the United States, near New York, at the beginning of July. A first for the brand, the new store is located in the Short Hills Mall, known for its many luxury brands (fashion, jewelry, cosmetics and design). The store presents a selection of emblematic models in a space that reflects all the codes of the brand's concept.

OPENING IN SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FRANCHISE)

Roche Bobois continues its international expansion. The brand is now present on 5 continents with the opening of its first store in Sydney, Australia.

Ideally located on Pacific Highway (Roseville), an essential link between downtown Sydney and the upscale residential district of Upper North Shore, this new store enjoys prime visibility. With large bay windows and high ceilings, the 600 m² showroom presents the brand's flagship collections in an exclusive environment.

SAINT TROPEZ LOUNGE CLUB

This season, Roche Bobois renews its partnership with the Lounge Club at the harbour master's office in Saint-Tropez. On this occasion, the club's terrace has been completely refurbished to accommodate the new BomBom collection, designed by artist Joanna Vasconcelos in collaboration with Roche Bobois.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (including Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2022 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2022 amounted to €408.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

