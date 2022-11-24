Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Roche Bobois S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBO   FR0013344173

ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.

(RBO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-11-24 am EST
32.80 EUR   -0.61%
12:05pRoche Bobois S.a. : Payment of an interim dividend for 2022
AT
10/20Roche Bobois S.a. : ROBUST GROWTH IN Q3 2022 - 9-MONTH REVENUE: EUR 306.2m (+26.4%) - CONFIRMATION OF 2022 GUIDANCE AND PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER SHARE
AT
09/13Roche Bobois S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roche Bobois S.a. : PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2022

11/24/2022 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 24 November 2022

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 – Ticker symbol: RBO), a global benchmark in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of French Art de Vivre, announces the payment of an interim dividend for the current fiscal year 2022.

Backed by the strong conviction of buoyant growth for FY 2022, the Company wanted its shareholders to benefit with an interim dividend payment, without waiting for the release of full-year results. In this respect, the Executive Board met on 21 November 2022 and approved the payment of an interim ordinary dividend of €1 per share for the current fiscal year 2022.

This interim payment will be detached on 4 December 2022 and paid on 6 December 2022.

 

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 55 countries and has a network of 336 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel, etc.) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 retail sales of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.
Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2021 was €334 million.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

 

 

 
CONTACT

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor Relations
Tel.: 01 53 67 36 72/ apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena Boni
Media Relations
Tel.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr		  

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mW2dZZlrZG+XmGydlcpnaGJmmW1kyGSYbWTKxWiclZ+Ua29gmZeUZp2bZnBomGtv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77369-cp_roche-bobois_acompte_dividende_gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 398 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2022 33,1 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2022 50,4 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 326 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 894
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Roche Bobois S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,00 €
Average target price 42,25 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Amourdedieu Chief Executive Officer
Guillaume Demulier Chairman-Management Board
Stéphanie Berson Director-Administration & Finance
Jean-Eric Chouchan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mercedes Erra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.-11.53%338
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-43.96%6 487
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.23%5 449
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-13.39%4 726
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-41.03%4 017
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.02%3 207