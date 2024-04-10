Roche Bobois: towards acquisition of franchisee in China

Following successful franchise takeovers in the United States in 2020 and 2022, and in France in 2023, Roche Bobois has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a majority stake in its franchisee in China.



The home furnishings chain intends to acquire 51% of Shanghai Rock Castle Furniture, owner in China of the Roche Bobois brand franchise, which operates three direct stores (one in Beijing and two in Shanghai) and manages 23 sub-franchise stores.



Roche Bobois hopes to expand its direct presence in this high-potential country, where the brand has been present since 2004. The group adds that this capital-intensive operation would also be particularly accretive to EBITDA.



