Roche Bobois: towards acquisition of franchisee in China
The home furnishings chain intends to acquire 51% of Shanghai Rock Castle Furniture, owner in China of the Roche Bobois brand franchise, which operates three direct stores (one in Beijing and two in Shanghai) and manages 23 sub-franchise stores.
Roche Bobois hopes to expand its direct presence in this high-potential country, where the brand has been present since 2004. The group adds that this capital-intensive operation would also be particularly accretive to EBITDA.
