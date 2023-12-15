Official ROCHE HOLDING AG press release

Roche named among top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The ranking acknowledges Roche’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy

Roche performed particularly well in innovation management, access to healthcare, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, resource efficiency and circularity, labour practice indicators and human rights

This marks the 15th consecutive year that Roche has maintained its leading ranking





Basel, 15 December 2023 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has again been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). Roche ranked third, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, a member of the Roche Group, ranked second.

“We are extremely proud that our deep commitment to sustainability in all our business practices has been recognised again,” said Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker. “It is a fantastic achievement that Chugai and Roche came in second and third, respectively. This double recognition reflects the innovation the Roche Group brings to society, and our commitment to continually embed sustainable practices in our strategy and culture.”

For the past 15 consecutive years, Roche has maintained its leading ranking, which is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. The DJSI family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

Sustainability at Roche

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. Roche follows a holistic approach to sustainability and integrates the three dimensions of sustainability:

Society: how we contribute to a better tomorrow for all

Environment: how we minimise our impact on nature

Economy: how we invest in medical advances, create jobs and ensure livelihoods





Roche makes its biggest contribution to society by improving healthcare provision. It does so by developing innovative treatments across major disease areas and medical assays, digital solutions and services helping people live healthier lives.

Roche is aware that this cannot be done alone. The key to creating sustainable value and growth lies in partnering with stakeholders and engaging in open, constructive dialogue. By doing so, Roche generates value for society and achieves sustainable economic growth for the company. We apply this approach to reducing our overall environmental impacts across our business, well beyond decarbonisation, setting long-term goals, measuring our environmental impact and having an end-to-end focus on our products.

Further information on our activities across sustainability areas can be found here:

www.roche.com/sustainability

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

This global ranking is published annually by the S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) and measures the performance of the world’s sustainability leaders. S&P DJI invites publicly traded companies to participate. Companies are selected for the indices according to a systematic Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Only firms that lead their industries based on this assessment are included in the indices. This is determined by a comprehensive assessment of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria that take account of general as well as industry-specific sustainability trends.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person, we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



