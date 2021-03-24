Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Chugai: Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan

03/24/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Investor Update Chugai: Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan

Dear Investor,

Please find attached a press release by Chugai:
https://www.roche.com/dam/jcr:886cf513-18db-4809-a7d5-de8b66ca4b0e/en/210324_IR_Chugai_ePolivy_Approval.pdf

Do not hesitate to contact us for any further questions.

With best regards,

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

 Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

 Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com 		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com 		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
