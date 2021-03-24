Chugai: Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 59 942 M 64 009 M 64 009 M Net income 2021 14 587 M 15 577 M 15 577 M Net cash 2021 5 059 M 5 402 M 5 402 M P/E ratio 2021 17,9x Yield 2021 3,04% Capitalization 265 B 285 B 283 B EV / Sales 2021 4,34x EV / Sales 2022 4,08x Nbr of Employees 101 465 Free-Float 82,6% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 353,14 CHF Last Close Price 309,35 CHF Spread / Highest target 42,6% Spread / Average Target 14,2% Spread / Lowest Target -6,26% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.11% 288 269 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.89% 422 339 PFIZER, INC. -2.20% 197 523 ABBVIE INC. -2.16% 194 706 MERCK & CO., INC. -6.76% 192 886 NOVARTIS AG -3.24% 191 009