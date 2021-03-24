Investor Update
Chugai: Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
Please find attached a press release by Chugai:
https://www.roche.com/dam/jcr:886cf513-18db-4809-a7d5-de8b66ca4b0e/en/210324_IR_Chugai_ePolivy_Approval.pdf
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 16:38:03 UTC.