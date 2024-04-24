Sales at Roche's pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions both fell 6%, to CHF10.92 billion and CHF3.48 billion, respectively. "Roche Sales Decline on Currency Hit," at 0534 GMT, misstated the figures.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-24-24 0213ET
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|229.7 CHF
|+1.73%
|+3.70%
|-6.05%
|08:14am
|Correction to Roche Article
|DJ
|07:50am
|Roche Sales Decline on Currency Hit
|DJ
Sales at Roche's pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions both fell 6%, to CHF10.92 billion and CHF3.48 billion, respectively. "Roche Sales Decline on Currency Hit," at 0534 GMT, misstated the figures.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-24-24 0213ET
|Correction to Roche Article
|DJ
|Roche Sales Decline on Currency Hit
|DJ
|Swiss Drugmaker Roche's Q1 Sales Fall; FY24 Outlook Confirmed
|MT
|Roche Q1 sales down 6% on forex effect, loss of COVID revenue
|RE
|Roche Holding AG Reports Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended March 2024
|CI
|Roche Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
|CI
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares May Rise as Investors Brace for Earnings
|DJ
|Swiss Equities Flash Green; Middle East Tensions Rise
|MT
|Roche: approval in lung cancer in the United States
|CF
|Nykode Therapeutics Launches Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Cervical Cancer Vaccine
|MT
|Roche's Lung-Cancer Drug Alecensa Gets New FDA Approval
|DJ
|Roche's Early-stage Lung Cancer Treatment Alecensa Wins US FDA Nod
|MT
|FDA Approves Roche?s Alecensa as the First Adjuvant Treatment for People with ALK-Positive Early-Stage Lung Cancer
|CI
|Roche's Genentech Gets FDA Approval for Lung-Cancer Treatment
|DJ
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Roche’s Multiple Sclerosis Injection Controls Relapses, Brain Lesions in Late-stage Trial
|MT
|Roche: positive phase III results in MS
|CF
|Roche Holding AG Announces Data from the Phase III OCARINA II Study (S31.006) of OCREVUS®? (ocrelizumab)
|CI
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|Roche: positive phase III data in lymphoma
|CF
|Roche's Late-stage Trial for Columvi Antibody Meets Primary Survival Endpoint in B-cell Lymphoma
|MT
|Roche's Columvi Meets Main Goal in Lymphoma Phase 3 Trial
|DJ
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
|ZD
|Swiss Market Index Falls as ECB Signals June Rate Cut
|MT
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.05%
|204B
|+27.92%
|672B
|+27.68%
|570B
|-4.59%
|360B
|+16.38%
|321B
|+9.39%
|300B
|+6.30%
|217B
|+4.80%
|199B
|-8.58%
|149B
|-4.99%
|147B