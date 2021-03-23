CureVac sets up Swiss business ahead of seeking COVID-19 shot approval

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - German drugmaker CureVac
this week established a Swiss business unit, official
records show, a precursor to seeking approval from national
drugs regulator Swissmedic for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
CureVac Swiss AG was established on Monday in Basel, home of
big drugmakers including Roche and Novartis,
according to the city of Basel's commercial registry. A business
must be in the commercial registry as a condition of applying
for a licence for a medicinal product from Swissmedic.
"The company aims to research, develop and market
biotechnological products," said a description of CureVac's
purpose in setting up the unit.
CureVac has yet to formally apply for approval for its mRNA
vaccine candidate, a Swissmedic spokesman said, though the
company is gearing up to do so.
"Concerning a potential application ... we are currently in
discussions with Swissmedic," a spokesman said in an email.
Switzerland - which to date has approved COVID-19 shots from
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
but has said it needs more information from AstraZeneca
to bless its vaccine - has placed orders for five million doses
of CureVac's vaccine.
Europe began a real-time review of CureVac's vaccine in
February, and the company has said data from trials could come
in March or April.
(Reporting by John Miller. Editing by Michael Shields and Mark
Potter)