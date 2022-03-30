Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Roche Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
European shares fall after three days of gains as Roche weighs

03/30/2022 | 03:41am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, pulled lower by Swiss drugmaker Roche, with the STOXX 600 index retreating after three straight sessions of cautious gains that were driven by hopes of a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Roche fell 1.3% after it said its drug to treat small cell lung cancer failed to meet its targets in a late-stage trial.

The drugmaker weighed heavily on the European healthcare sector, which was down 0.6%, while also dragging down the pan-European index by a similar margin.

The STOXX 600 closed at levels seen before the war on Tuesday after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded the most tangible sign of progress toward negotiating an end to the war.

According to British Intelligence, some Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus.

Commodities-exposed sectors, including miners and energy, were in positive territory in the first hour of trading, rising about 1% each as prices of oil and industrial metals rebounded. [O/R] [MET/L]

Ericsson shares fell 0.6% after investors publicly rebuked Chief Executive Borje Ekholm and the telecom equipment maker's board over a scandal involving potential payments to Islamic State.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
