European shares inch up in thin trading

Dec 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged up in
holiday-thinned trading on Monday, with Swiss drugmaker Roche
rising on regulatory approval for certain COVID-19 products,
although concerns around rising Omicron infections capped gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% following a
mixed session for Asian shares.
Defensive sectors including healthcare and real
estate gained the most, while oil stocks led
losses as crude prices declined.
Britain, Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for
holidays, while Wall Street was set to resume trading after a
holiday on Friday.
Following a 4% drop in 2020, the STOXX 600 is on course for
a 21% jump this year after encouraging study results on the
Omicron variant drove gains last week.
"Last week set the stage for the so-called 'Santa Rally'
this week, as low volume and no new surprising headlines usually
allow asset prices to follow the prevailing path of least
resistance," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD
Group.
Still, the high transmissibility of the new variant remains
a concern, with rising cases worldwide threatening the economic
recovery from the pandemic.
France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday,
while airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500
flights over the weekend and China reported its highest daily
rise in local infections in 21 months.
"Most nations may prefer not to tighten restrictions further
this week in order not to spoil the holidays, but this could be
the case early next year. With that in mind, and as central
banks do not have the luxury to add more stimulus into the
market due to overheating inflation, we cannot rule out more
setbacks after the turn of the year," Pissouros said.
Among individual stocks, high-tech industrial group Groupe
Gorgé jumped 12.8% after confirming an indicative
offer for its acquisition of iXblue.
Roche added 0.8% after Swiss drugs regulator
Swissmedic approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly
developed by the drugmaker and Regeneron to treat
COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration granted emergency use authorization to Roche's
COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young
as 14.
CNH Industrial extended a three-day rally, adding
2.5% to hit a record high after on Thursday approving the
spin-off of its truck-making business, Iveco Group.
