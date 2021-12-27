Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/27 05:16:56 am
380.45 CHF   +1.06%
04:58aEuropean shares inch up in thin trading
RE
01:42aRoche's At-Home Covid-19 Test Gets Emergency-Use Authorization in US
DJ
12/26Roche Wins US FDA Nod For At-Home COVID-19 Test
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares inch up in thin trading

12/27/2021 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 to end the year 21% higher vs 2020's 4% drop

* CNH Industrial hits record high

* Defensives lead gains

* Roche up after approval for COVID-19 products

Dec 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged up in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, with Swiss drugmaker Roche rising on regulatory approval for certain COVID-19 products, although concerns around rising Omicron infections capped gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% following a mixed session for Asian shares.

Defensive sectors including healthcare and real estate gained the most, while oil stocks led losses as crude prices declined.

Britain, Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for holidays, while Wall Street was set to resume trading after a holiday on Friday.

Following a 4% drop in 2020, the STOXX 600 is on course for a 21% jump this year after encouraging study results on the Omicron variant drove gains last week.

"Last week set the stage for the so-called 'Santa Rally' this week, as low volume and no new surprising headlines usually allow asset prices to follow the prevailing path of least resistance," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Still, the high transmissibility of the new variant remains a concern, with rising cases worldwide threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic.

France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, while airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the weekend and China reported its highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months.

"Most nations may prefer not to tighten restrictions further this week in order not to spoil the holidays, but this could be the case early next year. With that in mind, and as central banks do not have the luxury to add more stimulus into the market due to overheating inflation, we cannot rule out more setbacks after the turn of the year," Pissouros said.

Among individual stocks, high-tech industrial group Groupe Gorgé jumped 12.8% after confirming an indicative offer for its acquisition of iXblue.

Roche added 0.8% after Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly developed by the drugmaker and Regeneron to treat COVID-19 patients. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Roche's COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.

CNH Industrial extended a three-day rally, adding 2.5% to hit a record high after on Thursday approving the spin-off of its truck-making business, Iveco Group. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 2.66% 18.89 Delayed Quote.47.12%
GROUPE GORGÉ SA 4.07% 15.86 Real-time Quote.20.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.29% 76.24 Delayed Quote.48.36%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 1.28% 625.38 Delayed Quote.29.45%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.01% 380.2 Delayed Quote.21.83%
S&P 500 0.62% 4725.79 Delayed Quote.25.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.30% 1089.97 Delayed Quote.23.55%
WTI -0.48% 72.952 Delayed Quote.51.65%
All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
04:58aEuropean shares inch up in thin trading
RE
01:42aRoche's At-Home Covid-19 Test Gets Emergency-Use Authorization in US
DJ
12/26Roche Wins US FDA Nod For At-Home COVID-19 Test
MT
12/24Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to..
AQ
12/24Launch of Chugai's New TV Commercial 'Protect the Ordinary Days People Cherish' Featuri..
AQ
12/22Novartis to Acquire Gyroscope Therapeutics for Up to $1.5 Billion
DJ
12/20Roche, Genentech Team Up with Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Develop Treatment for Ocular..
MT
12/20Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Notice of Board of Director's Resolution on Applicati..
AQ
12/20Chugai Obtained Highest A-Rating by CDP in Two Categories and SBT Validation for Greenh..
AQ
12/20Spark Therapeutics to Invest $575M in New 500k Square Foot State-of-the-Art Gene Therap..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCHE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 192 M 67 631 M 67 631 M
Net income 2021 15 349 M 16 691 M 16 691 M
Net Debt 2021 2 909 M 3 164 M 3 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 306 B 333 B 333 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 376,45 CHF
Average target price 393,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.83%332 965
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.91%442 934
PFIZER, INC.59.49%329 531
NOVO NORDISK A/S67.61%247 898
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY61.75%247 590
ABBVIE INC.24.21%235 287