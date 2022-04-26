Log in
Novartis earnings edge higher on Cosentyx, Entresto sales

04/26/2022 | 02:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at new factory of Novartis in Stein

(Reuters) -Novartis said on Tuesday its core operating income rose 3% in the first quarter as sales growth from new drugs offset unfavourable currency effects, but fell short of analyst estimates.

The Swiss drugmaker's quarterly core operating income rose to $4.08 billion from $3.96 billion a year earlier. Analyst had expected it to be at $4.13 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Quarterly revenues from arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx gained 12% in constant currency to $1.16 billion, slightly below analysts' average forecast of $1.19 billion.

Revenue from heart failure treatment Entresto jumped 42% to $1.1 billion, surpassing market consensus of $1 billion.

The Swiss drugmaker, which is weighing up interest in its generics business Sandoz from potential suitors, said that the strategic review of Sandoz was progressing and reiterated that it expects to provide an update by year-end at the latest.

Novartis raised the prospect in October of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping it, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector.

Novartis, which confirmed its full-year 2022 earnings forecast on Tuesday, in December reaped $20.7 billion in proceeds from the sale https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/bilateral-transaction-between-novartis-and-roche-successfully-closed of its 33% stake in Roche back to the Swiss rival.

Despite plans to buy back up to $15 billion worth of shares, Novartis has said it would retain enough spending power to buy companies and technologies, back its own research efforts and pay attractive dividends.

This month it unveiled plans for a simplified structure that integrates its pharmaceuticals and oncology units, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 934 M 66 710 M 66 710 M
Net income 2022 14 868 M 15 514 M 15 514 M
Net Debt 2022 11 292 M 11 782 M 11 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 295 B 307 B 307 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 100 920
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 364,30 CHF
Average target price 407,58 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Levi A. Garraway Chief Medical Officer
Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.90%307 419
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.73%477 380
ABBVIE INC.15.44%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-17.10%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.25%251 511