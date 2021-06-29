Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis fights Roche in $210 million U.S. dispute over licensing fees

06/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at new factory of Novartis in Stein

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis wants Roche to return $210 million after accusing its Swiss rival of inappropriately pocketing fees from a 16-year-old patent licensing agreement, according to a U.S. District Court lawsuit.

The dispute, launched by Novartis in a California state court but recently shifted to a federal court, stems from a 2005 deal requiring U.S.-based Chiron Corp. to make payments to Roche's U.S. Genentech unit to use its intellectual property.

In 2006, Novartis bought Chiron, a maker of biological drugs and vaccines, and continued making the payments to Roche as it developed products like inflammation drug Ilaris, with revenue of roughly $900 million annually, and psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Novartis's current top seller at around $4 billion annually.

"Novartis subsequently discovered that it mistakenly overpaid," Novartis lawyers wrote in a heavily redacted complaint published last Thursday in the U.S. District Court in California.

"Genentech was aware or should have been aware that Novartis had overpaid ... to Genentech throughout the term of the Agreement," Novartis lawyers wrote. "By mistake, Novartis overpaid ... to Genentech on its drug products, Ilaris and Cosentyx, to which Genentech was not entitled."

Roche did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Since it discovered what it alleges is an overpayment, Novartis says it has been trying to get Roche to return the money, to no avail.

"Genentech has been unjustly enriched at Novartis's expense," Novartis lawyers wrote.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
10:02aCHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL  : Enspryng (Satralizumab) Approved by European Commission..
AQ
09:04aEU picks antibody treatments, arthritis drug as preferred COVID-19 therapies
RE
07:06aROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
06/28CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL  : European Commission Approves Chugai's Neuromyelitis Opt..
MT
06/28ROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/28ROCHE  : Wins EU Approval For Rare Condition Drug Enspryng
MT
06/28ROCHE  : ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and only at-home subc..
AQ
06/28PRESS RELEASE  : Roche's ENSPRYNG approved by -2-
DJ
06/28PRESS RELEASE  : Roche's ENSPRYNG approved by European Commission as first and o..
DJ
06/25CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL  : Genentech Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization for..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 569 M 65 630 M 65 630 M
Net income 2021 14 513 M 15 725 M 15 725 M
Net cash 2021 4 149 M 4 496 M 4 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 301 B 328 B 327 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 348,05 CHF
Average target price 355,40 CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.64%325 975
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.22%432 430
PFIZER INC.6.28%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.35%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.51%207 246
ABBVIE INC.5.46%199 548