Press Release : EMA issues advice on casirivimab -2

public domain to determine whether a population can be defined based on
patient and disease characteristics in which Actemra on top of usual
care may provide a favourable benefit risk profile.
Roche remains committed to continuing the Actemra clinical trial
programme in COVID-19 to further explore Actemra in other treatment
settings, including in combination with an antiviral.
In August 2020 we signed a collaboration agreement with Regeneron on
developing, manufacturing and significantly increasing global supply of
an investigational antibody cocktail for COVID-19 if it proves safe and
effective in clinical trials and regulatory approvals are granted.
In October 2020 we signed an agreement with Atea to jointly develop
AT-527, an orally administered direct-acting antiviral (DAA) currently
in phase II clinical trials. AT-527 has the potential to be the first
novel oral antiviral to treat COVID-19 patients outside the hospital
setting, as well as in the hospital, and may also be used in
post-exposure prophylactic settings.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.
Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide.
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
