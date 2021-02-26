Press Release : EMA issues advice on casirivimab -2

Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Press Release : EMA issues advice on casirivimab

02/26/2021 | 07:12am EST
public domain to determine whether a population can be defined based on 
patient and disease characteristics in which Actemra on top of usual 
care may provide a favourable benefit risk profile. 
 
   Roche remains committed to continuing the Actemra clinical trial 
programme in COVID-19 to further explore Actemra in other treatment 
settings, including in combination with an antiviral. 
 
   In August 2020 we signed a collaboration agreement with Regeneron on 
developing, manufacturing and significantly increasing global supply of 
an investigational antibody cocktail for COVID-19 if it proves safe and 
effective in clinical trials and regulatory approvals are granted. 
 
   In October 2020 we signed an agreement with Atea to jointly develop 
AT-527, an orally administered direct-acting antiviral (DAA) currently 
in phase II clinical trials. AT-527 has the potential to be the first 
novel oral antiviral to treat COVID-19 patients outside the hospital 
setting, as well as in the hospital, and may also be used in 
post-exposure prophylactic settings. 
 
   About Roche 
 
   Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on 
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of 
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the 
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the 
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. 
 
 
 
   Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated 
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology 
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world 
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and 
a frontrunner in diabetes management. 
 
 
 
   Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, 
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to 
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical 
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty 
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health 
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving 
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the 
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most 
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones 
Sustainability Indices (DJSI). 
 
 
 
   The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. 
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member 
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai 
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com. 
 
 
 
   All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 
 
 
 
   Roche Group Media Relations 
 
   Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=T5VDxMuYr1aCA7KBWRwZfJDq57-u8s6bzynDfvR92qCmmeZDG6jMng2eKYhDquNgEwGzeSaqKL9hJsbnkB8WdWLMb7GBMH7ci25kWcoUGxVIIP93ewMpkcnKUhNYpBuK 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dr. Nicolas Dunant          Patrick Barth 
 Phone: +41 61 687 05 17     Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 
-------------------------- 
Dr. Daniel Grotzky          Karsten Kleine 
 Phone: +41 61 688 31 10     Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 
-------------------------- 
Nina Mählitz           Nathalie Meetz 
 Phone: +41 79 327 54 74     Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 
-------------------------- 
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein 
 Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  Roche Investor Relations 
 
Dr. Karl Mahler                        Jon Kaspar Bayard 
 Phone: +41 61 68-78503                 Phone: +41 61 68-83894 
 e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com          e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
-------------------------------------  ------------------------------------ 
Dr. Sabine Borngräber             Dr. Bruno Eschli 
 Phone: +41 61 68-88027                 Phone: +41 61 68-75284 
 e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com   e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 
-------------------------------------  ------------------------------------ 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                     Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                 Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com 
-------------------------------------  ------------------------------------ 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm                             Dr. Lisa Tuomi 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217                 Phone: +1 650 467 8737 
 e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com            e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
-------------------------------------  ------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 26022021_MR_EMA CHMP review casirivimab and imdevimab_en 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dae8d448-f0e7-45fb-85bc-2ff8f2fdd2af

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 07:12 ET (12:12 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 59 170 M 65 324 M 65 324 M
Net income 2021 14 093 M 15 558 M 15 558 M
Net cash 2021 5 046 M 5 571 M 5 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 255 B 282 B 281 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 82,6%
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 358,74 CHF
Last Close Price 297,05 CHF
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.87%281 904
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%427 844
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%197 388
ABBVIE INC.0.17%189 532
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.78%188 791
PFIZER INC.-8.31%188 042
