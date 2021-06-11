Press Release: New Roche data for Evrysdi show -2

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

*Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded

**Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=j-lpCtKq9o_dJeHGYvU5GKDqIiw8P6_CCnSciIdTdm8KdyZC7afiPiYA1loBkbC1qL7xUaHjJpv2ygc_thD1cGJ9ZWswWE2mSSHw-ItWFzeJBJlDUsYHTLqwwUtJ7Sbl

Dr. Nicolas Dunant Patrick Barth Phone: +41 61 687 05 17 Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein Karsten Kleine Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Nina Mählitz Nathalie Meetz Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 Roche Investor Relations Dr. Karl Mahler Jon Kaspar Bayard Phone: +41 61 68-78503 Phone: +41 61 68-83894 e-mail: mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com e-mail: mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com karl.mahler@roche.com jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Dr. Sabine Borngräber Dr. Bruno Eschli Phone: +41 61 68-88027 Phone: +41 61 68-75284 e-mail: mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com sabine.borngraeber@roche.com --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Dr. Birgit Masjost Dr. Gerard Tobin Phone: +41 61 68-84814 Phone: +41 61 68-72942 e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com birgit.masjost@roche.com gerard.tobin@roche.com --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Investor Relations North America Loren Kalm Phone: +1 650 225 3217 e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com kalm.loren@gene.com ---------------------------------------------

Attachment

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)