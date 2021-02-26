Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen -2-

02/26/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=vEueTvGoO6dJVEFx7GveabohUOB4WjBpZdQ_79mhzP6tWKROgcsiDA5TEsTu3lLZEm2njDyl-Dzz3wnKPdQuCA== 
www.roche.com. 
 
 
 
   All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 
 
 
 
   References 
 
   [1] Lindner et al. 2021. DOI: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mE-cHrGVxAIQ-5pyeEHYBawdy5bWFPMnTpoE4wdHI_fqUi82M7oiE934hTwrVJS4Odq4h6XFaqmDT4KeX7ufXefGpQ4LccIJMyF4lGkTr6TBWYP6bgkrKdHu68mngXm8qPWW-7X7occqgACBkdiVhQ== 
https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.01.06.20249009 
 
   [2] European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Diagnostic 
testing and screening for SARS-CoV-2. 2020. 
 
   [3] Cerutti, Krüger, van Beek, Igloi, Krüttgen, Salvagno 
 
 
 
 
 
   Roche Group Media Relations 
 
   Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=o5R6O9MRlyiYNOTK0rsOULB6ppx4evjE6ishVrB-NSbePlnCwSjaWSBNwbfubd7xTsV_DHJL2eQIIj__I3Zze6cfsIRNogTmRFfHh9hXgOy9_y-Yc2zcZuI39Oudr7o5 
media.relations@roche.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dr. Nicolas Dunant          Patrick Barth 
 Phone: +41 61 687 05 17     Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 
Dr. Daniel Grotzky          Karsten Kleine 
 Phone: +41 61 688 31 10     Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 
Nina Mählitz           Nathalie Meetz 
 Phone: +41 79 327 54 74     Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein 
 Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Roche Investor Relations 
Dr. Karl Mahler                               Jon Kaspar Bayard 
 Phone: +41 61 68-78503                        Phone: +41 61 68-83894 
 e-mail: mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com          e-mail: mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
 karl.mahler@roche.com                         jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
Dr. Sabine Borngräber                    Dr. Bruno Eschli 
 Phone: +41 61 68-88027                        Phone: +41 61 68-75284 
 e-mail: mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com   e-mail: mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com 
 sabine.borngraeber@roche.com                  bruno.eschli@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                            Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                        Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com 
 birgit.masjost@roche.com                      gerard.tobin@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm                                    Dr. Lisa Tuomi 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217                        Phone: +1 650 467 8737 
 e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com            e-mail: mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
 kalm.loren@gene.com                           tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 26022021_MR_SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test receives special approval_en 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fd26f8b-9286-451c-86fd-baebefe34ce1

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
12:45pROCHE : Gets Germany's Special Approval to Use COVID-19 Kit for Self-Testing
MT
12:30pROCHE : SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test receives special approval for at-home pati..
AQ
12:30pPRESS RELEASE : Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen -2-
DJ
12:30pPRESS RELEASE : Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test receives special approval fo..
DJ
09:03aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Independent Data Monitoring Committee Finds Clear Ef..
AQ
07:50aROCHE : European Medicines Agency Supports Roche's Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail
DJ
07:46aROCHE : Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Receives Backing of European Medicines..
MT
07:36aROCHE : Regeneron COVID-19 Treatment Cocktail Receives Support from European Med..
MT
07:12aROCHE : EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the..
AQ
07:12aPRESS RELEASE : EMA issues advice on casirivimab -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 170 M 65 087 M 65 087 M
Net income 2021 14 093 M 15 502 M 15 502 M
Net cash 2021 5 046 M 5 551 M 5 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 255 B 282 B 280 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 358,74 CHF
Last Close Price 297,05 CHF
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.87%281 904
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%427 844
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%197 388
ABBVIE INC.0.17%189 532
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.78%188 791
PFIZER INC.-8.31%188 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ