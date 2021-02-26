Press Release : Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen -2

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 59 170 M 65 087 M 65 087 M Net income 2021 14 093 M 15 502 M 15 502 M Net cash 2021 5 046 M 5 551 M 5 551 M P/E ratio 2021 18,2x Yield 2021 3,15% Capitalization 255 B 282 B 280 B EV / Sales 2021 4,22x EV / Sales 2022 3,89x Nbr of Employees 101 465 Free-Float 82,6% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 358,74 CHF Last Close Price 297,05 CHF Spread / Highest target 48,5% Spread / Average Target 20,8% Spread / Lowest Target -2,37% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG -3.87% 281 904 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3.42% 427 844 NOVARTIS AG -5.51% 197 388 ABBVIE INC. 0.17% 189 532 MERCK & CO., INC. -8.78% 188 791 PFIZER INC. -8.31% 188 042