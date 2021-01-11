Press Release : Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer

-- uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image analysis aid
pathologists in providing faster, more accurate patient diagnoses in
breast cancer
-- In combination with the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner and Roche uPath
enterprise software, the new algorithms provide innovative digital
pathology solutions to advance personalised healthcare
-- Nearly 2.1 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed worldwide
each year. About 15 to 20 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer
are HER2 positive
Basel, 11 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today
announced the CE-IVD launch of its automated digital pathology
algorithms, uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image
analysis for breast cancer to help determine the best treatment strategy
for each patient. The image analysis algorithms use artificial
intelligence to support pathologists in making faster, more accurate
patient diagnoses in breast cancer.
A mutation in the HER2 gene, which occurs in as many as 20 percent of
the 2.1 million cases of breast cancer diagnosed globally each year, is
responsible for aggressive growth in some patients. Identifying this
mutation is important in determining which patients may benefit from
targeted treatment.(1,2)
"About 15 to 20 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer are HER2
positive, which makes fast and accurate diagnosis critical," said Thomas
Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "Roche is continuing to innovate in
HER2 diagnostics by providing precise information through image analysis
algorithms for pathology decision support."
uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis for breast cancer helps pathologists to
quickly determine whether tumors are positive for the HER2 biomarker,
highlighting positively stained tumor cell membranes with a clear visual
overlay for easy reference. uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis for
breast cancer assists the pathologist in the determination of HER2 gene
amplification. A heatmap is provided to guide pathologists to areas of
interest where the algorithm can identify cells to inform the
determination of a treatment strategy.
Validated on the VENTANA HER2 (4B5) assay and the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH
DNA Probe Cocktail, the algorithms are ready-to-use and integrated
within the Roche uPath enterprise software. The uPath HER2 (4B5) image
analysis and uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis algorithms for breast
cancer expand Roche's digital pathology portfolio to empower precision
diagnosis. Roche is continuing to innovate in HER2 diagnostics through
image analysis algorithms that provide an actionable assessment of
scanned slide images that are objective and reproducible.
About uPath image analysis algorithm suite
The uPath image analysis algorithm suite for pathology decision support
offers ready-to-use image analysis tools, providing fast, consistent and
automated analysis so that pathologists can quickly, accurately and
confidently assess immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization. All
algorithms in the suite for uPath software will provide image analysis
of VENTANA DP 200 scanned slide images stained with a Roche Tissue
Diagnostics assay. Together, Roche is delivering a new foundation of its
digital pathology solution which will enable the development of
artificial intelligence-based image analysis algorithms that can provide
pathologists more tools to improve efficiency and precision.
Roche is delivering the end-to-end digital pathology solution from
tissue staining to producing high-quality digital images that can be
reliably assessed using automated clinical image analysis algorithms.
Roche minimizes the variables that can impact analysis, and it is this
end-to-end development that produces the quality results customers can
depend on for making clinical decisions. With the acceleration of
immunotherapy and the development of more complex assays, Roche is
moving these traditionally research-oriented tools into routine clinical
practice.
About breast cancer
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world, with an
estimated 1.7 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2012 (25% of all
cancers). It is the most common cancer in women globally. Incidence
rates vary nearly four-fold across the world regions, with rates ranging
from 27 per 100,000 in Africa and Asia to 92 per 100,000 in North
America.(1,2)
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.
Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In
2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF
61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit
www.roche.com.
www.roche.com.
