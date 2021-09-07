Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Roche to present data from -2-

09/07/2021 | 01:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
                     Mutational Burden (hTMB) Treated with 
                     Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Lung cancer 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tecentriq           IMpower010: Patterns of relapse and                LBA9 
                     subsequent therapy from a Phase III 
                     study of atezolizumab (atezo) vs best 
                     supportive care (BSC) after adjuvant 
                     chemotherapy (chemo) in stage IB-IIIA 
                     non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Tiragolumab         Trial in progress - SKYSCRAPER-03:                 1190TiP 
                     Phase III, Open-Label Randomised Study 
                     of Atezolizumab + Tiragolumab vs Durvalumab 
                     in Patients with Locally Advanced, 
                     Unresectable, Stage III Non-Small Cell 
                     Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Who Have Not Progressed 
                     After Platinum-based Concurrent Chemoradiation 
                     (cCRT) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Atezolizumab        Atezolizumab (atezo) vs platinum-based             1281O 
                     chemo in blood-based tumour mutational 
                     burden-positive (bTMB+) patients (pts) 
                     with first line (1L) advanced/metastatic 
                     (m)NSCLC: results of the Blood First 
                     Assay Screening Trial (BFAST) Phase 
                     3 Cohort C 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Real world data     Real-world Adjuvant Treatment Patterns             1158P 
                     and Survival Outcomes among early NSCLC 
                     US Patients 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Real world data     Adoption and early clinical outcomes               1650P 
                     of atezolizumab (atezo) + carboplatin 
                     and etoposide (CE) in patients with 
                     extensive-stage small cell lung cancer 
                     (ES-SCLC) in the real-world (RW) setting 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Bladder cancer 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Atezolizumab        Cisplatin (cis)-related immunomodulation           658MO 
                     and efficacy with atezolizumab (atezo) 
                     + cis- vs carboplatin (carbo)-based 
                     chemotherapy (chemo) in metastatic 
                     urothelial cancer (mUC) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Gastric cancer 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Atezolizumab        Phase Ib/II open-label, randomised                 1382P 
                     evaluation of second-line atezolizumab 
                     (atezo) + linagliptin (lina) vs ramucirumab 
                     (ram) + paclitaxel (pac) in MORPHEUS-Gastric 
                     Cancer 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Head and neck cancer 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Tiragolumab         Trial in progress - SKYSCRAPER-09:                 927TiP 
                     A Phase II, Randomised, Double-blinded 
                     Study of Atezolizumab (Atezo) + Tiragolumab 
                     (Tira) and Atezo + Placebo as First-line 
                     (1L) Therapy for Recurrent/Metastatic 
                     (R/M) PD-L1+ Squamous Cell Carcinoma 
                     of the Head and Neck (SCCHN) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Hepatocellular carcinoma 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Atezolizumab        IMbrave150: exploratory efficacy and               932P 
                     safety results in patients with hepatocellular 
                     carcinoma without macrovascular invasion 
                     (MVI) or extrahepatic spread (EHS) 
                     treated with atezolizumab (atezo) + 
                     bevacizumab (bev) or sorafenib (sor) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Tumour agnostic treatment and personalised healthcare 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Comprehensive       Baseline mutational profiles of patients           1804P 
 genomic profiling   (pts) with carcinoma-of-unknown-primary-origin 
                     (CUP) enrolled onto CUPISCO 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Comprehensive       Fusion and rearrangement (RE) detection            1532P 
 genomic profiling   using DNA and RNA-based comprehensive 
                     genomic profiling (CGP) of sarcomas 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Comprehensive       Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from                 457P 
 genomic profiling   patients (pts) with advanced colorectal 
                     cancer (CRC) is enriched for EGFR extracellular 
                     domain (ECD) mutations 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Tumour agnostic     Blood tumor mutational burden (bTMB)               80P 
                     and efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors 
                     (ICIs) in advanced solid tumors: SCRUM-Japan 
                     MONSTAR-SCREEN 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Real world data     Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP)              1301P 
                     and PD-L1 IHC in patients (pts) with 
                     advanced non-small cell lung cancer 
                     (aNSCLC): Testing and Treatment Patterns 
                     in the real-world (RW) setting 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------ 
Real world data     Utilisation and predictors of genomic              477P 
                     testing prior to first-line (1L) therapy 
                     in patients (pts) with metastatic colorectal 
                     cancer (mCRC) 
------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------------------------

About Roche in Oncology

Roche has been working to transform cancer care for more than 50 years, bringing the first specifically designed anti-cancer chemotherapy drug, fluorouracil, to patients in 1962. Roche's commitment to developing innovative medicines and diagnostics for cancers remains steadfast. The Roche Group's portfolio of innovative cancer medicines includes: Alecensa(R)(alectinib); Avastin(R)(bevacizumab); Cotellic(R)(cobimetinib); Erivedge(R)(vismodegib); Gavreto(R)(pralsetinib); Gazyva(R)/Gazyvaro(R)(obinutuzumab); Herceptin(R)(trastuzumab); Kadcyla(R)(trastuzumab emtansine); MabThera(R)/Rituxan(R)(rituximab); Perjeta(R)(pertuzumab); Polivy(R)(polatuzumab vedotin); Tarceva(R)(erlotinib); Rozlytrek(R)(entrectinib); Tecentriq(R)(atezolizumab); Venclexta(R)/Venclyxto(R)(venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie; Xeloda(R)(capecitabine); Zelboraf(R)(vemurafenib). Furthermore, the Roche Group has a robust investigational oncology pipeline focusing on new therapeutic targets and novel combination strategies. For more information on Roche's approach to cancer, visit www.roche.com.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
01:01aROCHE : to present data from industry leading portfolio at ESMO 2021 showing sig..
AQ
01:01aGENENTECH : to Present Data From Industry-Leading Portfolio at ESMO 2021 Showing..
BU
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Roche to present data from -3-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Roche to present data from -2-
DJ
01:00aPRESS RELEASE : Roche to present data from industry leading portfolio at ESMO 20..
DJ
09/06ROCHE : India's Hetero gets emergency use nod to make Roche's COVID-19 drug
RE
09/02What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
09/01Pfizer, Merck launch new trials of oral COVID-19 drugs
RE
09/01Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial
RE
08/31ROCHE : AC Immune's Alzheimer's Drug Meets Co-Primary Endpoint in Mid-Stage Tria..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCHE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 178 M 66 922 M 66 922 M
Net income 2021 14 730 M 16 113 M 16 113 M
Net cash 2021 5 055 M 5 530 M 5 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 321 B 350 B 351 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 367,60 CHF
Average target price 381,97 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.04%349 912
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.22%460 790
PFIZER, INC.27.25%262 617
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.71%235 285
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.57%230 459
NOVARTIS AG-0.33%222 137