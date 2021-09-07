Press Release : Roche to present data from -2

Mutational Burden (hTMB) Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Lung cancer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tecentriq IMpower010: Patterns of relapse and LBA9 subsequent therapy from a Phase III study of atezolizumab (atezo) vs best supportive care (BSC) after adjuvant chemotherapy (chemo) in stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Tiragolumab Trial in progress - SKYSCRAPER-03: 1190TiP Phase III, Open-Label Randomised Study of Atezolizumab + Tiragolumab vs Durvalumab in Patients with Locally Advanced, Unresectable, Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Who Have Not Progressed After Platinum-based Concurrent Chemoradiation (cCRT) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Atezolizumab Atezolizumab (atezo) vs platinum-based 1281O chemo in blood-based tumour mutational burden-positive (bTMB+) patients (pts) with first line (1L) advanced/metastatic (m)NSCLC: results of the Blood First Assay Screening Trial (BFAST) Phase 3 Cohort C ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Real world data Real-world Adjuvant Treatment Patterns 1158P and Survival Outcomes among early NSCLC US Patients ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Real world data Adoption and early clinical outcomes 1650P of atezolizumab (atezo) + carboplatin and etoposide (CE) in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in the real-world (RW) setting ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Bladder cancer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atezolizumab Cisplatin (cis)-related immunomodulation 658MO and efficacy with atezolizumab (atezo) + cis- vs carboplatin (carbo)-based chemotherapy (chemo) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Gastric cancer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atezolizumab Phase Ib/II open-label, randomised 1382P evaluation of second-line atezolizumab (atezo) + linagliptin (lina) vs ramucirumab (ram) + paclitaxel (pac) in MORPHEUS-Gastric Cancer ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Head and neck cancer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tiragolumab Trial in progress - SKYSCRAPER-09: 927TiP A Phase II, Randomised, Double-blinded Study of Atezolizumab (Atezo) + Tiragolumab (Tira) and Atezo + Placebo as First-line (1L) Therapy for Recurrent/Metastatic (R/M) PD-L1+ Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Hepatocellular carcinoma ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atezolizumab IMbrave150: exploratory efficacy and 932P safety results in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma without macrovascular invasion (MVI) or extrahepatic spread (EHS) treated with atezolizumab (atezo) + bevacizumab (bev) or sorafenib (sor) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Tumour agnostic treatment and personalised healthcare ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive Baseline mutational profiles of patients 1804P genomic profiling (pts) with carcinoma-of-unknown-primary-origin (CUP) enrolled onto CUPISCO ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Comprehensive Fusion and rearrangement (RE) detection 1532P genomic profiling using DNA and RNA-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of sarcomas ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Comprehensive Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from 457P genomic profiling patients (pts) with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) is enriched for EGFR extracellular domain (ECD) mutations ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Tumour agnostic Blood tumor mutational burden (bTMB) 80P and efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in advanced solid tumors: SCRUM-Japan MONSTAR-SCREEN ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Real world data Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) 1301P and PD-L1 IHC in patients (pts) with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC): Testing and Treatment Patterns in the real-world (RW) setting ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Real world data Utilisation and predictors of genomic 477P testing prior to first-line (1L) therapy in patients (pts) with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) ------------------ ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------

Roche has been working to transform cancer care for more than 50 years, bringing the first specifically designed anti-cancer chemotherapy drug, fluorouracil, to patients in 1962. Roche's commitment to developing innovative medicines and diagnostics for cancers remains steadfast. The Roche Group's portfolio of innovative cancer medicines includes: Alecensa(R)(alectinib); Avastin(R)(bevacizumab); Cotellic(R)(cobimetinib); Erivedge(R)(vismodegib); Gavreto(R)(pralsetinib); Gazyva(R)/Gazyvaro(R)(obinutuzumab); Herceptin(R)(trastuzumab); Kadcyla(R)(trastuzumab emtansine); MabThera(R)/Rituxan(R)(rituximab); Perjeta(R)(pertuzumab); Polivy(R)(polatuzumab vedotin); Tarceva(R)(erlotinib); Rozlytrek(R)(entrectinib); Tecentriq(R)(atezolizumab); Venclexta(R)/Venclyxto(R)(venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie; Xeloda(R)(capecitabine); Zelboraf(R)(vemurafenib). Furthermore, the Roche Group has a robust investigational oncology pipeline focusing on new therapeutic targets and novel combination strategies. For more information on Roche's approach to cancer, visit www.roche.com.

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

