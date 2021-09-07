Press Release : Roche to present data from -3

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 61 178 M 66 922 M 66 922 M Net income 2021 14 730 M 16 113 M 16 113 M Net cash 2021 5 055 M 5 530 M 5 530 M P/E ratio 2021 21,4x Yield 2021 2,55% Capitalization 321 B 350 B 351 B EV / Sales 2021 5,16x EV / Sales 2022 5,01x Nbr of Employees 101 465 Free-Float 83,5% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 367,60 CHF Average target price 381,97 CHF Spread / Average Target 3,91% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG 18.04% 349 912 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 11.22% 460 790 PFIZER, INC. 27.25% 262 617 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 53.71% 235 285 NOVO NORDISK A/S 47.57% 230 459 NOVARTIS AG -0.33% 222 137