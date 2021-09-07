Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Press Release : Roche to present data from -3-

09/07/2021 | 01:00am EDT
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c3mpkJ8_2zwk033Qex_a7xPpSmA8FBh79GQPPE7_PKxJHivYlH0Jy6qXjLyO3rhF7LxAc9uZUpqNbC1rJmBTl2NuvOE7mmEqtJpA7q5qfmBSPetJiw5dIQQqoZcL473p 

 
Dr. Nicolas Dunant          Patrick Barth 
 Phone: +41 61 687 05 17     Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein  Karsten Kleine 
 Phone: +41 61 687 89 67     Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 
Nina Mählitz           Nathalie Meetz 
 Phone: +41 79 327 54 74     Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 
 
 
Roche Investor Relations 
Dr. Karl Mahler                               Jon Kaspar Bayard 
 Phone: +41 61 68-78503                        Phone: +41 61 68-83894 
 e-mail: mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com          e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
 karl.mahler@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
Dr. Sabine Borngräber                    Dr. Bruno Eschli 
 Phone: +41 61 68-88027                        Phone: +41 61 68-75284 
 e-mail: mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com   e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 
 sabine.borngraeber@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                            Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                        Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com 
 birgit.masjost@roche.com                      gerard.tobin@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------- 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217 
 e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com 
 kalm.loren@gene.com 
--------------------------------------------

Attachment 

   -- 07092021_MR_ESMO 2021_Curtain raiser_en 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5fe08c57-60b9-495f-a122-3c4e1162fa42

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 61 178 M 66 922 M 66 922 M
Net income 2021 14 730 M 16 113 M 16 113 M
Net cash 2021 5 055 M 5 530 M 5 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 321 B 350 B 351 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 367,60 CHF
Average target price 381,97 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.04%349 912
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.22%460 790
PFIZER, INC.27.25%262 617
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY53.71%235 285
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.57%230 459
NOVARTIS AG-0.33%222 137