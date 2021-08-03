Log in
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Press Release : US FDA grants Priority Review to -2-

08/03/2021 | 01:00am EDT
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                            Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                        Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com 
 birgit.masjost@roche.com                      gerard.tobin@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217 
 e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com 
 kalm.loren@gene.com 
--------------------------------------------

Attachment 

   -- 03082021_MR_ Global Impower010 FDA Acceptance_EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15b1099c-bba8-4573-98fe-76689df66df7

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 61 115 M 67 473 M 67 473 M
Net income 2021 14 741 M 16 275 M 16 275 M
Net cash 2021 5 091 M 5 621 M 5 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 307 B 339 B 339 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 351,90 CHF
Average target price 376,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG13.88%339 298
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.46%453 313
PFIZER, INC.19.42%239 637
NOVARTIS AG0.28%225 343
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY46.06%221 348
NOVO NORDISK A/S35.94%212 048