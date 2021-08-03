Press Release : US FDA grants Priority Review to -2

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 61 115 M 67 473 M 67 473 M Net income 2021 14 741 M 16 275 M 16 275 M Net cash 2021 5 091 M 5 621 M 5 621 M P/E ratio 2021 20,5x Yield 2021 2,67% Capitalization 307 B 339 B 339 B EV / Sales 2021 4,94x EV / Sales 2022 4,79x Nbr of Employees 101 465 Free-Float 83,4% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Last Close Price 351,90 CHF Average target price 376,05 CHF Spread / Average Target 6,86% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG 13.88% 339 298 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 9.46% 453 313 PFIZER, INC. 19.42% 239 637 NOVARTIS AG 0.28% 225 343 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 46.06% 221 348 NOVO NORDISK A/S 35.94% 212 048