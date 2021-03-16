Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : New two-year data show Roche's -2-

03/16/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the 
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most 
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones 
Sustainability Indices (DJSI). 
 
 
 
   The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. 
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member 
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai 
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aL7ph9r2LzEf3TqRm3wuByV6Vas2GKMzXtP4mnXoB_7sb2HSLFi5Ierft9Q2dWNlJKF8-Tmo_QdPd96q4QktXw== 
www.roche.com. 
 
 
 
   All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 
 
 
 
   * MFM is a validated scale used to evaluate fine and gross motor 
function in people with neurological disorders, including SMA. It 
assesses 32 different motor functions from standing and walking through 
to use of hands and fingers. 
 
   ** RULM is a scale designed to assess upper limb movement in people with 
SMA. It can capture progressive muscle weakness across the spectrum of 
the disease, reflective of the SUNFISH Part 2 study population. 
 
   *** HFMSE is intended to be used in assessing the functional motor 
abilities of people with SMA who are able to sit and walk. 
 
   **** SMAIS was developed to measure self-reported and caregiver-reported 
independence. 
 
 
 
   Roche Group Media Relations 
 
   Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=bf-0AK1s6WoSdO9fg6UclSvHCKUBzgrvxSLch35Nl6vFiFjMrJ1nN0FdNjTqe9Xea2fsfo-g28CvAdF_eReq3lIYyDgAUjBvNa3Nyew94AeL6Ui4Ll2T__B5USevsExK 
media.relations@roche.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dr. Nicolas Dunant          Patrick Barth 
 Phone: +41 61 687 05 17     Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 
Dr. Daniel Grotzky          Karsten Kleine 
 Phone: +41 61 688 31 10     Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 
Nina Mählitz           Nathalie Meetz 
 Phone: +41 79 327 54 74     Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein 
 Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Roche Investor Relations 
Dr. Karl Mahler                               Jon Kaspar Bayard 
 Phone: +41 61 68-78503                        Phone: +41 61 68-83894 
 e-mail: mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com          e-mail: mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
 karl.mahler@roche.com                         jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
Dr. Sabine Borngräber                    Dr. Bruno Eschli 
 Phone: +41 61 68-88027                        Phone: +41 61 68-75284 
 e-mail: mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com   e-mail: mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com 
 sabine.borngraeber@roche.com                  bruno.eschli@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                            Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                        Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com 
 birgit.masjost@roche.com                      gerard.tobin@roche.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm                                    Dr. Lisa Tuomi 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217                        Phone: +1 650 467 8737 
 e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com            e-mail: mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
 kalm.loren@gene.com                           tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
--------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 130321_MR_MDA Sunfish for Stage 3_EN 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/466756f9-cdb1-4644-8e18-1f578a108da9

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
02:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 variant -2-
DJ
02:03aROCHE  : launches SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus m..
AQ
02:03aPRESS RELEASE  : Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging..
DJ
02:01aROCHE  : New 2-Year Data Show Genentech's Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues to Demon..
BU
02:00aPRESS RELEASE  : New two-year data show Roche's -2-
DJ
02:00aPRESS RELEASE  : New two-year data show Roche's Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to..
DJ
02:00aROCHE  : New two-year data show Roche's Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonst..
AQ
03/15Roche buys GenMark for $1.8 million to challenge test rivals
RE
03/15ROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/15ROCHE HOLDINGS AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 571 M 64 279 M 64 279 M
Net income 2021 14 233 M 15 358 M 15 358 M
Net cash 2021 8 513 M 9 186 M 9 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 267 B 288 B 288 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 356,61 CHF
Last Close Price 310,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.58%288 269
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.93%420 180
PFIZER, INC.-5.08%194 901
ABBVIE INC.2.90%191 104
NOVARTIS AG-6.92%189 168
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.04%189 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ