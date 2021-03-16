Press Release : New two-year data show Roche's -2

antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide.
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=aL7ph9r2LzEf3TqRm3wuByV6Vas2GKMzXtP4mnXoB_7sb2HSLFi5Ierft9Q2dWNlJKF8-Tmo_QdPd96q4QktXw==
www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
* MFM is a validated scale used to evaluate fine and gross motor
function in people with neurological disorders, including SMA. It
assesses 32 different motor functions from standing and walking through
to use of hands and fingers.
** RULM is a scale designed to assess upper limb movement in people with
SMA. It can capture progressive muscle weakness across the spectrum of
the disease, reflective of the SUNFISH Part 2 study population.
*** HFMSE is intended to be used in assessing the functional motor
abilities of people with SMA who are able to sit and walk.
**** SMAIS was developed to measure self-reported and caregiver-reported
independence.
