Press Release : New two-year data show Roche's Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2-25 with Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Basel, 16 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today
announced new exploratory 2-year longer-term data from Part 2 of SUNFISH,
a global placebo-controlled study evaluating Evrysdi(TM) (risdiplam) in
people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or non-ambulant Type 3 spinal
muscular atrophy (SMA). The study suggests that gains in motor function
observed with Evrysdi treatment at month 12 continued to improve or were
maintained at month 24 across primary and secondary endpoint measures.
Based on the natural history of the disease, people with Types 2 and 3
SMA who remain untreated decline in motor function over time. These data
will be presented at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA)
Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference taking place from March 15-18.
"These results build on the one-year findings from the SUNFISH trial and
importantly show the durability of improvement or stabilization of motor
function through two years of treatment," said SUNFISH principal
investigator Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatric
Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "In addition, with no new
safety signals identified, these second year results may support the
favorable benefit-risk profile of Evrysdi over a longer period of time."
Patients in SUNFISH Part 2 ranged in age from 2-25 and were treated with
Evrysdi (n=120) or placebo and Evrysdi (n=60; patients in the placebo
arm received placebo for 12 months followed by Evrysdi treatment for 12
months). The study evaluated a number of exploratory 24-month endpoints,
which provide important insights into motor function and its impact on
daily life. Findings demonstrated that Evrysdi:
-- Maintained motor function improvements between months 12 and 24 as
measured by Motor Function Measure (MFM-32)*.
-- Increased motor function as measured by Revised Upper Limb Module
(RULM)** and the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE)***
between months 12 and 24.
-- Stabilized motor function for patients who began treatment with Evrysdi
after 12 months of placebo as measured by MFM-32, RULM and HFMSE.
-- Increased total score change from baseline, as measured by the
caregiver-reported SMAIS**** upper limb module, and the patient-reported
SMAIS score stabilized between months 12 and 24.
"These encouraging results confirm that the efficacy and safety of
Evrysdi in people with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA can be sustained over time,
" said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph. D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of
Global Product Development. "Therefore, these findings further highlight
the potential longer-term benefit this first-of-its-kind medicine can
have for people of varying ages and levels of SMA disease severity."
Decreases in serious adverse events, high-grade adverse events and
treatment-related adverse events were observed in the second year versus
the first year in both treatment arms. The most common adverse events
observed in the Evrysdi arm and the placebo and Evrysdi arm from 12-24
months were upper respiratory tract infection (15.8% and 10%,
respectively), nasopharyngitis (21.7% and 16.7%, respectively), pyrexia
(13.3% and 10%, respectively), headache (10% and 16.7%, respectively),
diarrhea (7.5% and 10%, respectively), vomiting (11.7% and 13.3%,
respectively) and cough (10% and 8.3%, respectively). The most common
serious adverse events were pneumonia (6.7% and 0%, respectively) and
influenza (0.8% and 0%, respectively).
Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a
collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.
About Evrysdi(TM) (risdiplam)
Evrysdi is a survival of motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier
designed to treat SMA by increasing and sustaining production of the
survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein. SMN protein is found throughout
the body and is critical for maintaining healthy motor neurons and
movement. Evrysdi is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth
or by feeding tube.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Evrysdi for the
treatment of SMA in adults and children 2 months of age and older in
August of 2020. In April, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of
Evrysdi for the treatment of 5q SMA in patients 2 months of age and
older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 or with
one to four SMN2 copies. Evrysdi was granted PRIME designation by the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 and Orphan Drug Designation by
FDA and EMA in 2017 and 2019, respectively. At this time, Evrysdi has
been approved in seven countries and submitted in 57, including the EU
27 and Norway and Iceland.
Evrysdi is currently being evaluated in four multicenter trials in
people with SMA:
-- FIREFISH (NCT02913482) -- an open-label, two-part pivotal clinical trial
in infants with Type 1 SMA. Part 1 was a dose-escalation study in 21
infants with the primary objective of assessing the safety profile of
Evrysdi in infants and determining the dose for Part 2. Part 2 is a
pivotal, single-arm study of Evrysdi in 41 infants with Type 1 SMA
treated for 2 years, followed by an open-label extension. Enrollment for
Part 2 was completed in November 2018. The primary objective of Part 2
was to assess efficacy as measured by the proportion of infants sitting
without support after 12 months of treatment, as assessed in the Gross
Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development --
Third Edition (BSID-III) (defined as sitting without support for 5
seconds). The study met its primary endpoint.
-- SUNFISH (NCT02908685) -- SUNFISH is a two-part, double-blind, placebo
controlled pivotal study in people aged 2-25 years with Types 2 or 3 SMA.
Part 1 (n=51) determined the dose for the confirmatory Part 2. Part 2
(n=180) evaluated motor function using total score of Motor Function
Measure 32 (MFM-32) at 12 months. MFM-32 is a validated scale used to
evaluate fine and gross motor function in people with neurological
disorders, including SMA. The study met its primary endpoint.
-- JEWELFISH (NCT03032172) -- an open-label exploratory trial designed to
assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and
pharmacodynamics (PD) in people with SMA aged 6 months to 60 years who
received other investigational or approved SMA therapies for at least 90
days prior to receiving Evrysdi. The study has completed recruitment
(n=174).
-- RAINBOWFISH (NCT03779334) -- an open-label, single-arm, multicenter study,
investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
of Evrysdi in babies (n=25), from birth to six weeks of age (at first
dose) with genetically diagnosed SMA who are not yet presenting with
symptoms. The study is currently recruiting.
About SMA
SMA is a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It
affects approximately one in 10,000 babies and is the leading genetic
cause of infant mortality. SMA is caused by a mutation of the survival
motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, which leads to a deficiency of SMN protein.
This protein is found throughout the body and is essential to the
function of nerves that control muscles and movement. Without it, nerve
cells cannot function correctly, leading to muscle weakness over time.
Depending on the type of SMA, an individual's physical strength and
their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be significantly diminished or
lost.
About Roche in Neuroscience
Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Roche. Our
goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new treatments that
help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially
devastating diseases.
Roche is investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological
disorders, including multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum
disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease,
Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism spectrum disorder. Together with
our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific
understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in
neuroscience today.
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.
Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
