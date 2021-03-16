Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

Press Release : New two-year data show Roche's Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2-25 with Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

03/16/2021 | 02:00am EDT
   -- SUNFISH Part 2 study population includes broad range of ages and disease 
      severities, representing a real-world spectrum of people living with Type 
      2 or 3 SMA 
 
   -- Evrysdi is the first and only at home SMA treatment approved by the FDA, 
      and has proven efficacy across adults, children and infants 2 months and 
      older 
 
   -- More than 2,500 patients now treated with Evrysdi in clinical trial, 
      compassionate use and real-world settings 
 
   Basel, 16 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today 
announced new exploratory 2-year longer-term data from Part 2 of SUNFISH, 
a global placebo-controlled study evaluating Evrysdi(TM) (risdiplam) in 
people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or non-ambulant Type 3 spinal 
muscular atrophy (SMA). The study suggests that gains in motor function 
observed with Evrysdi treatment at month 12 continued to improve or were 
maintained at month 24 across primary and secondary endpoint measures. 
Based on the natural history of the disease, people with Types 2 and 3 
SMA who remain untreated decline in motor function over time. These data 
will be presented at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 
Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference taking place from March 15-18. 
 
 
 
   "These results build on the one-year findings from the SUNFISH trial and 
importantly show the durability of improvement or stabilization of motor 
function through two years of treatment," said SUNFISH principal 
investigator Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatric 
Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. "In addition, with no new 
safety signals identified, these second year results may support the 
favorable benefit-risk profile of Evrysdi over a longer period of time." 
 
 
 
   Patients in SUNFISH Part 2 ranged in age from 2-25 and were treated with 
Evrysdi (n=120) or placebo and Evrysdi (n=60; patients in the placebo 
arm received placebo for 12 months followed by Evrysdi treatment for 12 
months). The study evaluated a number of exploratory 24-month endpoints, 
which provide important insights into motor function and its impact on 
daily life. Findings demonstrated that Evrysdi: 
 
 
   -- Maintained motor function improvements between months 12 and 24 as 
      measured by Motor Function Measure (MFM-32)*. 
 
   -- Increased motor function as measured by Revised Upper Limb Module 
      (RULM)** and the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale-Expanded (HFMSE)*** 
      between months 12 and 24. 
 
   -- Stabilized motor function for patients who began treatment with Evrysdi 
      after 12 months of placebo as measured by MFM-32, RULM and HFMSE. 
 
   -- Increased total score change from baseline, as measured by the 
      caregiver-reported SMAIS**** upper limb module, and the patient-reported 
      SMAIS score stabilized between months 12 and 24. 
 
   "These encouraging results confirm that the efficacy and safety of 
Evrysdi in people with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA can be sustained over time, 
" said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph. D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of 
Global Product Development. "Therefore, these findings further highlight 
the potential longer-term benefit this first-of-its-kind medicine can 
have for people of varying ages and levels of SMA disease severity." 
 
 
 
   Decreases in serious adverse events, high-grade adverse events and 
treatment-related adverse events were observed in the second year versus 
the first year in both treatment arms. The most common adverse events 
observed in the Evrysdi arm and the placebo and Evrysdi arm from 12-24 
months were upper respiratory tract infection (15.8% and 10%, 
respectively), nasopharyngitis (21.7% and 16.7%, respectively), pyrexia 
(13.3% and 10%, respectively), headache (10% and 16.7%, respectively), 
diarrhea (7.5% and 10%, respectively), vomiting (11.7% and 13.3%, 
respectively) and cough (10% and 8.3%, respectively). The most common 
serious adverse events were pneumonia (6.7% and 0%, respectively) and 
influenza (0.8% and 0%, respectively). 
 
 
 
   Roche leads the clinical development of Evrysdi as part of a 
collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics. 
 
   About Evrysdi(TM) (risdiplam) 
 
   Evrysdi is a survival of motor neuron 2 (SMN2) splicing modifier 
designed to treat SMA by increasing and sustaining production of the 
survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein. SMN protein is found throughout 
the body and is critical for maintaining healthy motor neurons and 
movement. Evrysdi is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth 
or by feeding tube. 
 
 
 
   The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Evrysdi for the 
treatment of SMA in adults and children 2 months of age and older in 
August of 2020. In April, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee 
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of 
Evrysdi for the treatment of 5q SMA in patients 2 months of age and 
older, with a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1, Type 2 or Type 3 or with 
one to four SMN2 copies. Evrysdi was granted PRIME designation by the 
European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 and Orphan Drug Designation by 
FDA and EMA in 2017 and 2019, respectively. At this time, Evrysdi has 
been approved in seven countries and submitted in 57, including the EU 
27 and Norway and Iceland. 
 
 
 
   Evrysdi is currently being evaluated in four multicenter trials in 
people with SMA: 
 
 
   -- FIREFISH (NCT02913482) -- an open-label, two-part pivotal clinical trial 
      in infants with Type 1 SMA. Part 1 was a dose-escalation study in 21 
      infants with the primary objective of assessing the safety profile of 
      Evrysdi in infants and determining the dose for Part 2. Part 2 is a 
      pivotal, single-arm study of Evrysdi in 41 infants with Type 1 SMA 
      treated for 2 years, followed by an open-label extension. Enrollment for 
      Part 2 was completed in November 2018. The primary objective of Part 2 
      was to assess efficacy as measured by the proportion of infants sitting 
      without support after 12 months of treatment, as assessed in the Gross 
      Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development -- 
      Third Edition (BSID-III) (defined as sitting without support for 5 
      seconds). The study met its primary endpoint. 
 
   -- SUNFISH (NCT02908685) -- SUNFISH is a two-part, double-blind, placebo 
      controlled pivotal study in people aged 2-25 years with Types 2 or 3 SMA. 
      Part 1 (n=51) determined the dose for the confirmatory Part 2. Part 2 
      (n=180) evaluated motor function using total score of Motor Function 
      Measure 32 (MFM-32) at 12 months. MFM-32 is a validated scale used to 
      evaluate fine and gross motor function in people with neurological 
      disorders, including SMA. The study met its primary endpoint. 
 
   -- JEWELFISH (NCT03032172) -- an open-label exploratory trial designed to 
      assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and 
      pharmacodynamics (PD) in people with SMA aged 6 months to 60 years who 
      received other investigational or approved SMA therapies for at least 90 
      days prior to receiving Evrysdi. The study has completed recruitment 
      (n=174). 
 
   -- RAINBOWFISH (NCT03779334) -- an open-label, single-arm, multicenter study, 
      investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics 
      of Evrysdi in babies (n=25), from birth to six weeks of age (at first 
      dose) with genetically diagnosed SMA who are not yet presenting with 
      symptoms. The study is currently recruiting. 
 
 
   About SMA 
 
   SMA is a severe, progressive neuromuscular disease that can be fatal. It 
affects approximately one in 10,000 babies and is the leading genetic 
cause of infant mortality. SMA is caused by a mutation of the survival 
motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, which leads to a deficiency of SMN protein. 
This protein is found throughout the body and is essential to the 
function of nerves that control muscles and movement. Without it, nerve 
cells cannot function correctly, leading to muscle weakness over time. 
Depending on the type of SMA, an individual's physical strength and 
their ability to walk, eat or breathe can be significantly diminished or 
lost. 
 
 
 
   About Roche in Neuroscience 
 
   Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Roche. Our 
goal is to pursue groundbreaking science to develop new treatments that 
help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially 
devastating diseases. 
 
 
 
   Roche is investigating more than a dozen medicines for neurological 
disorders, including multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum 
disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, 
Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism spectrum disorder. Together with 
our partners, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of scientific 
understanding to solve some of the most difficult challenges in 
neuroscience today. 
 
 
 
   About Roche 
 
   Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on 
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of 
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the 
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the 
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. 
 
 
 
   Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated 
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology 
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world 
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and 
a frontrunner in diabetes management. 
 
 
 
   Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, 
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to 
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical 
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty 
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health 
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving

