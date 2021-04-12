Press Release : Phase III prevention trial showed -2

RT-qPCR test and a negative antibody test) at randomization
Adverse events (AEs) occurred in 34% (n=52 out of 155) of REGEN-COV
patients and 48% (n=75 out of 156) of placebo patients, and serious AEs
occurred in 0% (n=0) of REGEN-COV patients and 3% (n=4) of placebo
patients. Injection site reactions, all of which were grades 1-2,
occurred in 4% (n=6) of REGEN-COV patients and 1% (n=1) of placebo
patients. No patients from either group withdrew from the trial due to
AEs, and there were no deaths.
About REGN-COV 2069
REGN-COV 2069 is a phase III, randomised, double-blind,
placebo-controlled multi-part study assessing the efficacy and safety of
casirivimab and imdevimab in preventing symptomatic infection in
household contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19.
In January 2021, initial data from the trial showed that there was a
reduction in overall infections seen with casirivimab and imdevimab
within the first week, with approximately 50% lower overall rates of
infection (symptomatic and asymptomatic) and 100% prevention of
symptomatic infections. Casirivimab and imdevimab showed efficacy when
administered via a low-dose (1,200 mg) subcutaneous route.
In the safety assessment of these patients, adverse events occurred more
frequently in participants on placebo during the efficacy analysis
period (12% in the casirivimab and imdevimab group and 18% in the
placebo group) and during the follow-up period (11% in the casirivimab
and imdevimab group and 20% in the placebo group).
About casirivimab and imdevimab
Casirivimab and imdevimab is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies
(also known as REGN10933 and REGN10987, respectively) and was designed
by Regeneron scientists to block infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus
that causes COVID-19. They evaluated thousands of fully-human antibodies
produced by the company's proprietary VelocImmune(R) mice, which have
been genetically modified to have a human immune system, as well as
antibodies identified from humans who have recovered from COVID-19.
The two potent, virus-neutralising antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab
are believed to bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding
domain of the virus's spike protein, which is hypothesised to diminish
the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and to protect against
spike variants that may arise in the human population, as detailed in
Science publications.
The cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab has not been granted a
marketing authorisation by any health authority. In November 2020, the
antibody cocktail was authorised by the United States (U.S.) Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for
the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and paediatric
patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with
positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high
risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalisation. The US
EUA is temporary and does not take the place of the formal biologics
license application (BLA) submission, review and approval process.
In February 2021, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a scientific opinion
under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004 supporting the use of
casirivimab and imdevimab as a treatment option for patients with
confirmed COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are
at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. The scientific opinion
can be considered by EU member states when making decisions on the use
of medicines at a national level before a formal authorisation is
issued. The review under Article 5(3) was separate, but ran in parallel
to the rolling review of casirivimab and imdevimab, which is currently
ongoing by the EMA.
Casirivimab and imdevimab's development, manufacturing and clinical
trials have been funded in part by the Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant
Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health
and Human Services under OT number: HHSO100201700020C.
About U.S. FDA EUA status
Casirivimab and imdevimab have not been Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) cleared or approved in the United States (US). It has been
authorised by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) during
the current public health emergency for the treatment of mild to
moderate COVID-19 in adults and paediatric patients (12 years of age and
older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct
SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progressing to
severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalisation. Please see the Fact Sheet for
Healthcare Providers for more information, including important safety
information. The cocktail is only authorised for the duration of the
declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorisation of the
emergency use under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. --
360bbb3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorisation
revoked sooner.
About Roche's response to the COVID-19 pandemic
As a leading healthcare company we are doing all we can to support
countries in their fight against COVID-19 and minimising its impact. We
have developed a growing number of diagnostic solutions that help to
detect and diagnose the infection, as well as providing digital support
to healthcare systems. We also continue to identify, develop and support
potential therapies which can play a role in treating the disease.
The impact of COVID-19 goes beyond those who contract it. That is why we
are working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and
organisations to help make sure patients continue to receive the tests,
treatment and care they need during these challenging times. Building
on a longstanding tradition of partnerships, we are working together
with governments and others to make healthcare stronger and more
sustainable in the future.
Reliable, high-quality testing is essential to help healthcare systems
overcome this pandemic and Roche has so far launched 16 diagnostics
solutions to help minimise the impact of COVID-19. As soon as the novel
SARS-CoV-2 virus was sequenced in early 2020, we got to work. On 13
March 2020 we became the first company to receive U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a high-volume
molecular test to detect the virus. Since then, we have continued to add
a range of diagnostics solutions to our global portfolio to help in the
fight against COVID-19. In addition to the gold standard PCR test, we
have developed antigen tests to help diagnose the virus in settings
where there is limited molecular laboratory infrastructure, rapid
antigen where the virus can be detected on the spot, tests that can test
for both flu and COVID-19 at the same time, both high throughput and at
the point of care, and tests that can detect virus antibodies that can
help monitor the spread of the virus and can also support in vaccine
development. On 16 March 2021 the SARS-CoV-2 variant test was launched,
designed to detect key spike mutations.
Aside from these tests we have also looked at how we can support care
for patients who have COVID-19, receiving an FDA EUA for the Elecsys(R)
IL-6 test to assist in identifying severe inflammatory response in
patients with confirmed COVID-19, as well as launching Roche v-TAC, a
digital algorithm that could help simplify the screening, diagnosis and
monitoring of respiratory-compromised patients with COVID-19. Roche is
working closely with governments and health authorities around the world,
and has significantly increased production to support availability of
tests globally.
Roche is actively involved in understanding the potential of the
existing portfolio and is researching options for the future. In 2020,
Roche entered into a number of new partnerships, including with Gilead,
Regeneron and Atea, to develop, manufacture and distribute molecules
that can potentially both treat and prevent COVID-19.
In October, Roche announced a partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals to
jointly develop the investigational compound AT-527. If approved, Atea
will distribute AT-527 in the United States (US) and Roche will be
responsible for global manufacturing and distribution outside the US.
Atea's compound has the potential to be the first oral antiviral to
treat COVID-19 patients outside the hospital setting as well as in the
hospital. Its anticipated formulation (pill) could allow for large-scale
manufacturing and may help to facilitate access to a broad patient
population.
In November, our partner Regeneron received FDA EUA for casirivimab and
imdevimab, its investigational antiviral antibody combination, for the
treatment of recently diagnosed patients with mild to moderate COVID-19
who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or
hospitalisation. The antibody cocktail is currently being studied in two
phase I-III adaptive clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and
in a phase III trial for the prevention of the disease. As part of the
global partnership with Regeneron, we are committing a significant
amount of manufacturing capacity and are working to expand supply of
this antibody combination beyond the US to as many people as possible.
In addition, we are exploring the potential of our investigational
molecules and existing portfolio: For example, Roche has initiated three
global phase III clinical trials investigating the safety and efficacy
of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 associated pneumonia (COVACTA, EMPACTA
and REMDACTA). Following initial interactions with health authorities,
Roche will continue to monitor the evolving clinical evidence for
Actemra/RoActemra in this setting.
About Roche
