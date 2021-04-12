Press Release : Phase III prevention trial showed -3

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.
Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide.
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pCKi-2H3iYxrNVfxlT-E0gNaJYYssCpComSRYZ8etm5XpPSyvZBsSekmk0hH2AFM9Idr2UVvUrFotTe6ad-iRw==
www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZpU8jOwURjf4AZXnZrjRBb7q3RwAnVrT60AWjKe46vgqk782WuhwRhhQzgxfCJvQpQPje_6jcDnKFWo7QVTXEhDnYOwALAPmqxoqqAD4zdHQCZ380dDxc3ulAxjdThBL
media.relations@roche.com
Dr. Nicolas Dunant Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17 Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Daniel Grotzky Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 688 31 10 Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-78503 Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com e-mail: mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
karl.mahler@roche.com jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
-------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------
Dr. Sabine Borngräber Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-88027 Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com e-mail: mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com
sabine.borngraeber@roche.com bruno.eschli@roche.com
-------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------
Dr. Birgit Masjost Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-84814 Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com e-mail: mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com
birgit.masjost@roche.com gerard.tobin@roche.com
-------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 225 3217 Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com e-mail: mailto:tuomi.lisa@gene.com
kalm.loren@gene.com tuomi.lisa@gene.com
-------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------
Attachment
-- 12042021_MR_2069 phase III data of casivrimib and imdevimab_EN
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d31860a5-d1dc-43c2-b3e7-685c430cf5d3
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)