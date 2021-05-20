Log in
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Press Release : Pivotal Phase III data at ASCO -2-

05/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
   To learn more about Roche's scientific-led approach to cancer 
immunotherapy, please follow this link: 
 
   http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm 
 
 
   About Roche 
 
   Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on 
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of 
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the 
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the 
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. 
 
   Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated 
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology 
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world 
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and 
a frontrunner in diabetes management. 
 
   Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, 
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to 
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical 
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty 
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health 
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving 
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the 
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most 
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones 
Sustainability Indices (DJSI). 
 
   The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. 
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member 
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai 
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com. 
 
   All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 
 
   References 
 
   [1] Wakelee HA, et al. IMpower010: Primary results of a Phase III global 
study of atezolizumab versus best supportive care after adjuvant 
chemotherapy in resected Stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer 
(NSCLC) [ASCO 2021 Abstract 8500]. 
 
   [2] Yano T, et al. Therapeutic strategy for postoperative recurrence in 
patients with non-small cell lung cancer. World J Clin Oncol. 
2014;5(5):1048-54. 
 
   [3] Artal Cortés Á, et al. Adjuvant chemotherapy in non-small 
cell lung cancer: state-of-the-art. Transl Lung Cancer Res. 
2015;4(2):191-7. 
 
   [4] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 -- Lung Cancer: Estimated 
cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited 
May 2021] Available from: 
https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf 
 
   [5] American Cancer Society: What Is Lung Cancer? [Internet; cited May 
2021] Available from: 
 
   https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html 
 
   Roche Group Media Relations 
 
   Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8PNhTRDbOYU46KcAaTOVW_eXYwZgqz9z2EleSZLND3Nqvehv3kCljfPswyQFqC3qH7xAYIcNJpWXF0nOqhkZu6Mp_I0DWFhIQ5OK9hwQVJVu8TQJ0wsOpoenMRS82XaC 
 
 
 
 
 
Dr. Nicolas Dunant        Patrick Barth 
 Phone: +41 61 687 05 17   Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 
Karsten Kleine            Nina Mählitz 
 Phone: +41 61 682 28 31   Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 
 
Nathalie Meetz            Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein 
 Phone: +41 61 687 43 05   Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Roche Investor Relations 
Dr. Karl Mahler                        Jon Kaspar Bayard 
 Phone: +41 61 68-78503                 Phone: +41 61 68-83894 
 e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com          e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com 
Dr. Sabine Borngräber             Dr. Bruno Eschli 
 Phone: +41 61 68-88027                 Phone: +41 61 68-75284 
 e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com   e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 
Dr. Birgit Masjost                     Dr. Gerard Tobin 
 Phone: +41 61 68-84814                 Phone: +41 61 68-72942 
 e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com       e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com 
 
Investor Relations North America 
Loren Kalm                             Dr. Lisa Tuomi 
 Phone: +1 650 225 3217                 Phone: +1 650 467 8737 
 e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com            e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com 
 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 20052021_MR_ASCO21 IMpower010_en 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfee5e54-b8a0-40a1-8c59-6266ada42fa2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

