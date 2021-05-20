Press Release : Pivotal Phase III data at ASCO -2

To learn more about Roche's scientific-led approach to cancer immunotherapy, please follow this link: http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm About Roche Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com. All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. References [1] Wakelee HA, et al. IMpower010: Primary results of a Phase III global study of atezolizumab versus best supportive care after adjuvant chemotherapy in resected Stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) [ASCO 2021 Abstract 8500]. [2] Yano T, et al. Therapeutic strategy for postoperative recurrence in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. World J Clin Oncol. 2014;5(5):1048-54. [3] Artal Cortés Á, et al. Adjuvant chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer: state-of-the-art. Transl Lung Cancer Res. 2015;4(2):191-7. [4] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 -- Lung Cancer: Estimated cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited May 2021] Available from: https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf [5] American Cancer Society: What Is Lung Cancer? [Internet; cited May 2021] Available from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer/about/what-is.html Roche Group Media Relations Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8PNhTRDbOYU46KcAaTOVW_eXYwZgqz9z2EleSZLND3Nqvehv3kCljfPswyQFqC3qH7xAYIcNJpWXF0nOqhkZu6Mp_I0DWFhIQ5OK9hwQVJVu8TQJ0wsOpoenMRS82XaC Dr. Nicolas Dunant Patrick Barth Phone: +41 61 687 05 17 Phone: +41 61 688 44 86 Karsten Kleine Nina Mählitz Phone: +41 61 682 28 31 Phone: +41 79 327 54 74 Nathalie Meetz Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein Phone: +41 61 687 43 05 Phone: +41 61 687 89 67 Roche Investor Relations Dr. Karl Mahler Jon Kaspar Bayard Phone: +41 61 68-78503 Phone: +41 61 68-83894 e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com Dr. Sabine Borngräber Dr. Bruno Eschli Phone: +41 61 68-88027 Phone: +41 61 68-75284 e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com Dr. Birgit Masjost Dr. Gerard Tobin Phone: +41 61 68-84814 Phone: +41 61 68-72942 e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com Investor Relations North America Loren Kalm Dr. Lisa Tuomi Phone: +1 650 225 3217 Phone: +1 650 467 8737 e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com Attachment -- 20052021_MR_ASCO21 IMpower010_en https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfee5e54-b8a0-40a1-8c59-6266ada42fa2

