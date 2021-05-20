Log in
Press Release : Pivotal Phase III data at ASCO show Roche's Tecentriq helps certain people with early lung cancer live significantly longer without their disease returning

05/20/2021 | 01:00am EDT
   -- Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in people 
      with PD-L1-positive resectable early-stage lung cancer, compared with 
      best supportive care 
 
   -- First and only cancer immunotherapy to show positive Phase III results in 
      the adjuvant lung cancer setting 
 
   -- New adjuvant treatment options are urgently needed in early lung cancer 
      to help the approximately 50% of people who currently experience 
      recurrence following surgery 
 
 
   Basel, 20 May 2021 -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced 
interim results from the Phase III IMpower010 study, showing for the 
first time that treatment with Tecentriq(R) (atezolizumab) following 
surgery and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death 
(disease-free survival; DFS) by 34% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.66, 95% CI: 
0.50--0.88) in people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer 
(NSCLC), whose tumours express PD-L1>=1%, compared with best supportive 
care (BSC). In this population, median DFS was not yet reached for 
Tecentriq compared with 35.3 months for BSC. 
 
   In the larger population of all randomised Stage II-IIIA study 
participants, Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death 
by 21% (HR=0.79, 95% CI: 0.64--0.96) after a median follow-up of 32.2 
months.(1) In this population, Tecentriq increased DFS by a median of 
seven months (42.3 months versus 35.3 months with BSC).(1) Safety data 
for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new 
safety signals were identified. The full results of IMpower010 will be 
presented in the lung cancer oral abstract session (Abstract #8500) on 
Sunday 6 June (08:00--11:00 EDT) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. 
 
   "These landmark Phase III data demonstrate for the first time that 
cancer immunotherapy can bring a clinically meaningful improvement to 
certain people with early lung cancer in the adjuvant setting," said 
Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of 
Global Product Development. "These results lay the groundwork for a new 
approach to the treatment of early-stage lung cancer and bring us closer 
to our goal of providing an effective and tailored treatment option for 
every person diagnosed with this disease." 
 
   The goal of adjuvant therapy is to lower the risk of recurrence and 
provide the best opportunity for a cure. Still, about half of all 
patients with Stage I-III NSCLC eventually develop disease recurrence 
following curative-intent treatment.(2) Adjuvant platinum-based 
chemotherapy is the current standard of care for patients with 
completely resected early-stage NSCLC (Stage IB-IIIA) who are at a 
high-risk of disease recurrence or relapse. This treatment provides a 
modest 4--5% improvement in five-year survival compared with 
observation.(3) 
 
   Follow-up will continue with planned analyses of DFS in the overall 
intent-to-treat (ITT) population, including Stage IB patients, which at 
the time of analysis did not cross the threshold, and overall survival 
(OS) data, which were immature at the time of interim analysis. In the 
overall randomised population of study participants, adverse events 
(AEs) occurred in 92.7% of people receiving Tecentriq, compared with 
70.7% of those receiving BSC. Grade 3 or 4 events occurred in 21.8% of 
people treated with Tecentriq compared with 11.5% in the BSC group; 0.8% 
of people in the Tecentriq group experienced a Grade 5 AE. As 
anticipated, the addition of up to one year of Tecentriq following 
chemotherapy led to a higher number of AEs compared with BSC. 
 
   Tecentriq has previously shown clinically meaningful benefit in various 
types of lung cancer, with five currently approved indications in 
markets around the world. It was the first approved cancer immunotherapy 
for front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung 
cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide 
(chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in NSCLC as 
either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or 
chemotherapies. Tecentriq is available in three dosing options, 
providing the flexibility to choose administration every two, three or 
four weeks. 
 
   Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq, including 
multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across different settings 
in lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological, 
and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq 
both alone and in combination with other medicines, as well as studies 
in metastatic, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings across various tumour 
types. 
 
   About the IMpower010 study 
 
   IMpower010 is a Phase III, global, multicentre, open-label, randomised 
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq compared with BSC, 
in participants with Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC (UICC 7th edition), following 
surgical resection and up to 4 cycles of adjuvant cisplatin-based 
chemotherapy. The study randomised 1,005 people with a ratio of 1:1 to 
receive either at most 16 cycles of Tecentriq or BSC. The primary 
endpoint is investigator-determined DFS in the PD-L1-positive Stage 
II-IIIA, all randomised Stage II-IIIA and ITT Stage IB-IIIA populations. 
Key secondary endpoints include OS in the overall study population, ITT 
Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC. 
 
   Efficacy results 
 
 
 
 
                       PD-L1 >=1% Stage        Randomised Stage 
                            II-IIIA                 II-IIIA         ITT 
------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
                    Tecentriq               Tecentriq               Tecentriq    BSC 
                     (n=248)   BSC (n=228)   (n=442)   BSC (n=440)   (n=507)   (n=498) 
------------------  ---------  -----------  ---------  -----------  ---------  ------- 
Median DFS 
 (months)                  NR         35.3       42.3         35.3         NR     37.2 
------------------  ---------  -----------  ---------  -----------  ---------  ------- 
Stratified 
 HR (95% CI)             0.66 (0.50, 0.88)       0.79 (0.64, 0.96)  0.81 (0.67, 0.99)* 
------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
Stratified 
 log-rank p-value 
 (2-sided)                           0.004                    0.02                0.04 
------------------  ----------------------  ----------------------  ------------------ 
 
   NR, not reached. 
 
   * Did not cross significance boundary. 
 
   Safety results 
 
 
 
 
                            Tecentriq   BSC 
--------------------------  ---------  ----- 
All Grade AEs                   92.7%  70.7% 
--------------------------  ---------  ----- 
Grade 3-4 AEs                   21.8%  11.5% 
--------------------------  ---------  ----- 
Grade 5 treatment-related   0.8%       n/a 
 AEs 
--------------------------  ---------  ----- 
AEs leading to treatment    18.2%      n/a 
 withdrawal 
--------------------------  ---------  ----- 
 
 
   n/a, not applicable. 
 
   About NSCLC 
 
   Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death globally.(4) 
Each year 1.8 million people die as a result of the disease; this 
translates into more than 4,900 deaths worldwide every day.(4) Lung 
cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and SCLC. 
NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for around 85% of all 
cases.(5) NSCLC comprises non-squamous and squamous-cell lung cancer, 
the squamous form of which is characterised by flat cells covering the 
airway surface when viewed under a microscope.(5) 
 
   About Tecentriq 
 
   Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein 
called Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is expressed on tumour 
cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions 
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may 
enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy 
that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner 
with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various 
chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers. The development of 
Tecentriq and its clinical programme is based on our greater 
understanding of how the immune system interacts with tumours and how 
harnessing a person's immune system combats cancer more effectively. 
 
   Tecentriq is approved in the US, EU and countries around the world, 
either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or 
chemotherapies in various forms of NSCLC, SCLC, certain types of 
metastatic urothelial cancer, in PD-L1-positive metastatic 
triple-negative breast cancer and for hepatocellular carcinoma. In the 
US, Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Cotellic(R) 
(cobimetinib) and Zelboraf(R) (vemurafenib) for the treatment of people 
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma. 
 
   About Roche in cancer immunotherapy 
 
   Roche's rigorous pursuit of groundbreaking science has contributed to 
major therapeutic and diagnostic advances in oncology over the last 50 
years, and today, realising the full potential of cancer immunotherapy 
is a major area of focus. With over 20 molecules in development, Roche 
is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in 
combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other 
immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment 
tailored to harness their own unique immune system to attack their 
cancer. Our scientific expertise, coupled with innovative pipeline and 
extensive partnerships, gives us the confidence to continue pursuing the 
vision of finding a cure for cancer by ensuring the right treatment for 
the right patient at the right time. 
 
   In addition to Roche's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq(R) 
(atezolizumab), Roche's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes 
other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer 
immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualised neoantigen 
therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

