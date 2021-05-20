Press Release : Pivotal Phase III data at ASCO show Roche's Tecentriq helps certain people with early lung cancer live significantly longer without their disease returning

-- Tecentriq improved disease-free survival by more than one-third in people
with PD-L1-positive resectable early-stage lung cancer, compared with
best supportive care
-- First and only cancer immunotherapy to show positive Phase III results in
the adjuvant lung cancer setting
-- New adjuvant treatment options are urgently needed in early lung cancer
to help the approximately 50% of people who currently experience
recurrence following surgery
Basel, 20 May 2021 -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced
interim results from the Phase III IMpower010 study, showing for the
first time that treatment with Tecentriq(R) (atezolizumab) following
surgery and chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death
(disease-free survival; DFS) by 34% (hazard ratio [HR]=0.66, 95% CI:
0.50--0.88) in people with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC), whose tumours express PD-L1>=1%, compared with best supportive
care (BSC). In this population, median DFS was not yet reached for
Tecentriq compared with 35.3 months for BSC.
In the larger population of all randomised Stage II-IIIA study
participants, Tecentriq reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death
by 21% (HR=0.79, 95% CI: 0.64--0.96) after a median follow-up of 32.2
months.(1) In this population, Tecentriq increased DFS by a median of
seven months (42.3 months versus 35.3 months with BSC).(1) Safety data
for Tecentriq were consistent with its known safety profile and no new
safety signals were identified. The full results of IMpower010 will be
presented in the lung cancer oral abstract session (Abstract #8500) on
Sunday 6 June (08:00--11:00 EDT) at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
"These landmark Phase III data demonstrate for the first time that
cancer immunotherapy can bring a clinically meaningful improvement to
certain people with early lung cancer in the adjuvant setting," said
Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of
Global Product Development. "These results lay the groundwork for a new
approach to the treatment of early-stage lung cancer and bring us closer
to our goal of providing an effective and tailored treatment option for
every person diagnosed with this disease."
The goal of adjuvant therapy is to lower the risk of recurrence and
provide the best opportunity for a cure. Still, about half of all
patients with Stage I-III NSCLC eventually develop disease recurrence
following curative-intent treatment.(2) Adjuvant platinum-based
chemotherapy is the current standard of care for patients with
completely resected early-stage NSCLC (Stage IB-IIIA) who are at a
high-risk of disease recurrence or relapse. This treatment provides a
modest 4--5% improvement in five-year survival compared with
observation.(3)
Follow-up will continue with planned analyses of DFS in the overall
intent-to-treat (ITT) population, including Stage IB patients, which at
the time of analysis did not cross the threshold, and overall survival
(OS) data, which were immature at the time of interim analysis. In the
overall randomised population of study participants, adverse events
(AEs) occurred in 92.7% of people receiving Tecentriq, compared with
70.7% of those receiving BSC. Grade 3 or 4 events occurred in 21.8% of
people treated with Tecentriq compared with 11.5% in the BSC group; 0.8%
of people in the Tecentriq group experienced a Grade 5 AE. As
anticipated, the addition of up to one year of Tecentriq following
chemotherapy led to a higher number of AEs compared with BSC.
Tecentriq has previously shown clinically meaningful benefit in various
types of lung cancer, with five currently approved indications in
markets around the world. It was the first approved cancer immunotherapy
for front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung
cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide
(chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in NSCLC as
either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or
chemotherapies. Tecentriq is available in three dosing options,
providing the flexibility to choose administration every two, three or
four weeks.
Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq, including
multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across different settings
in lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological,
and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq
both alone and in combination with other medicines, as well as studies
in metastatic, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings across various tumour
types.
About the IMpower010 study
IMpower010 is a Phase III, global, multicentre, open-label, randomised
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq compared with BSC,
in participants with Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC (UICC 7th edition), following
surgical resection and up to 4 cycles of adjuvant cisplatin-based
chemotherapy. The study randomised 1,005 people with a ratio of 1:1 to
receive either at most 16 cycles of Tecentriq or BSC. The primary
endpoint is investigator-determined DFS in the PD-L1-positive Stage
II-IIIA, all randomised Stage II-IIIA and ITT Stage IB-IIIA populations.
Key secondary endpoints include OS in the overall study population, ITT
Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC.
Efficacy results
PD-L1 >=1% Stage Randomised Stage
II-IIIA II-IIIA ITT
------------------ ---------------------- ---------------------- ------------------
Tecentriq Tecentriq Tecentriq BSC
(n=248) BSC (n=228) (n=442) BSC (n=440) (n=507) (n=498)
------------------ --------- ----------- --------- ----------- --------- -------
Median DFS
(months) NR 35.3 42.3 35.3 NR 37.2
------------------ --------- ----------- --------- ----------- --------- -------
Stratified
HR (95% CI) 0.66 (0.50, 0.88) 0.79 (0.64, 0.96) 0.81 (0.67, 0.99)*
------------------ ---------------------- ---------------------- ------------------
Stratified
log-rank p-value
(2-sided) 0.004 0.02 0.04
------------------ ---------------------- ---------------------- ------------------
NR, not reached.
* Did not cross significance boundary.
Safety results
Tecentriq BSC
-------------------------- --------- -----
All Grade AEs 92.7% 70.7%
-------------------------- --------- -----
Grade 3-4 AEs 21.8% 11.5%
-------------------------- --------- -----
Grade 5 treatment-related 0.8% n/a
AEs
-------------------------- --------- -----
AEs leading to treatment 18.2% n/a
withdrawal
-------------------------- --------- -----
n/a, not applicable.
About NSCLC
Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death globally.(4)
Each year 1.8 million people die as a result of the disease; this
translates into more than 4,900 deaths worldwide every day.(4) Lung
cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and SCLC.
NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for around 85% of all
cases.(5) NSCLC comprises non-squamous and squamous-cell lung cancer,
the squamous form of which is characterised by flat cells covering the
airway surface when viewed under a microscope.(5)
About Tecentriq
Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is expressed on tumour
cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may
enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy
that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner
with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various
chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers. The development of
Tecentriq and its clinical programme is based on our greater
understanding of how the immune system interacts with tumours and how
harnessing a person's immune system combats cancer more effectively.
Tecentriq is approved in the US, EU and countries around the world,
either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or
chemotherapies in various forms of NSCLC, SCLC, certain types of
metastatic urothelial cancer, in PD-L1-positive metastatic
triple-negative breast cancer and for hepatocellular carcinoma. In the
US, Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Cotellic(R)
(cobimetinib) and Zelboraf(R) (vemurafenib) for the treatment of people
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.
About Roche in cancer immunotherapy
Roche's rigorous pursuit of groundbreaking science has contributed to
major therapeutic and diagnostic advances in oncology over the last 50
years, and today, realising the full potential of cancer immunotherapy
is a major area of focus. With over 20 molecules in development, Roche
is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in
combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other
immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment
tailored to harness their own unique immune system to attack their
cancer. Our scientific expertise, coupled with innovative pipeline and
extensive partnerships, gives us the confidence to continue pursuing the
vision of finding a cure for cancer by ensuring the right treatment for
the right patient at the right time.
In addition to Roche's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq(R)
(atezolizumab), Roche's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes
other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer
immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualised neoantigen
therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)