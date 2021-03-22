Press Release : Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche's Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning

Log in
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche's Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning

03/22/2021
   -- First Phase III study to show that a cancer immunotherapy improves 
      disease-free survival in people with resectable early stage lung cancer 
      compared to best supportive care 
 
   -- Treating lung cancer early, before it has spread, may help prevent the 
      disease from returning and therefore provide the best opportunity for a 
      cure 
 
   -- Data will be submitted to health authorities globally as soon as possible, 
      including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European 
      Medicines Agency, and presented at an upcoming medical meeting 
 
   Basel, 22 March 2021 -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today 
announced that the Phase III IMpower010 study evaluating Tecentriq(R) 
(atezolizumab), compared with best supportive care (BSC), met its 
primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) at the interim analysis. 
Tecentriq showed a statistically significant improvement in DFS as 
adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemotherapy in all randomised 
Stage II-IIIA populations with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The 
magnitude of DFS benefit was particularly pronounced in the 
PD-L1-positive population. 
 
 
 
   Follow-up will continue with planned analyses of DFS in the overall 
intent-to-treat (ITT) population, which at the time of analysis did not 
cross the threshold, and overall survival (OS) data, which were immature 
at the time of interim analysis. Safety for Tecentriq was consistent 
with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified. 
Results from the IMpower010 study will be presented at an upcoming 
medical meeting and submitted to health authorities globally, including 
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. 
 
 
 
   "With these landmark results, Tecentriq has become the first cancer 
immunotherapy to help many people with resectable early lung cancer live 
longer without their cancer returning," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., 
Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. 
"We're excited by the clinical benefit adjuvant Tecentriq may bring to 
lung cancer patients, particularly in the PD-L1-positive population. We 
will submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible." 
 
 
 
   Tecentriq has previously shown clinically meaningful benefit in various 
types of lung cancer, with five currently approved indications in 
markets around the world. It was the first approved cancer immunotherapy 
for front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung 
cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide 
(chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in NSCLC as 
either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or 
chemotherapies. 
 
 
 
   Furthermore, Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq, 
including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across 
different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, 
gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies 
evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines, 
as well as studies in metastatic, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings 
across various tumor types. 
 
 
 
   About the IMpower010 study 
 
   IMpower010 is a Phase III, global, multicentre, open-label, randomised 
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq compared with BSC, 
in participants with Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC (UICC 7th edition), following 
surgical resection and up to 4 cycles of adjuvant cisplatin-based 
chemotherapy. The study randomised 1,005 people with a ratio of 1:1 to 
receive either at most 16 cycles of Tecentriq or BSC. The primary 
endpoint is investigator-determined DFS in the PD-L1-positive Stage 
II-IIIA, all randomised Stage II-IIIA and ITT Stage IB-IIIA populations. 
Key secondary endpoints include OS in the overall study population, ITT 
Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC. 
 
 
 
   About NSCLC 
 
   Lung cancer is the one of the leading causes of cancer death 
globally.(1) Each year 1.8 million people die as a result of the 
disease; this translates into more than 4,900 deaths worldwide every 
day.(1) Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC 
and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting 
for around 85% of all cases.(2) NSCLC comprises non-squamous and 
squamous-cell lung cancer, the squamous form of which is characterised 
by flat cells covering the airway surface when viewed under a 
microscope.(2) 
 
 
 
   About Tecentriq 
 
   Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein 
called Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is expressed on tumour 
cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions 
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may 
enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy 
that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner 
with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various 
chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers. The development of 
Tecentriq and its clinical programme is based on our greater 
understanding of how the immune system interacts with tumours and how 
harnessing a person's immune system combats cancer more effectively. 
 
 
 
   Tecentriq is approved in the US, EU and countries around the world, 
either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or 
chemotherapies in various forms of NSCLC, SCLC, certain types of 
metastatic urothelial cancer, in PD-L1-positive metastatic 
triple-negative breast cancer and for hepatocellular carcinoma. In the 
US, Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Cotellic(R) 
(cobimetinib) and Zelboraf(R) (vemurafenib) for the treatment of people 
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma. 
 
 
 
   About Roche in cancer immunotherapy 
 
   Roche's rigorous pursuit of groundbreaking science has contributed to 
major therapeutic and diagnostic advances in oncology over the last 50 
years, and today, realising the full potential of cancer immunotherapy 
is a major area of focus. With over 20 molecules in development, Roche 
is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in 
combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other 
immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment 
tailored to harness their own unique immune system to attack their 
cancer. Our scientific expertise, coupled with innovative pipeline and 
extensive partnerships, gives us the confidence to continue pursuing the 
vision of finding a cure for cancer by ensuring the right treatment for 
the right patient at the right time. 
 
 
 
   In addition to Roche's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq(R) 
(atezolizumab), Roche's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes 
other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer 
immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualised neoantigen 
therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies. 
 
 
 
   To learn more about Roche's scientific-led approach to cancer 
immunotherapy, please follow this link: 
 
   http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm 
 
 
 
 
   About Roche 
 
   Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on 
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of 
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the 
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the 
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. 
 
 
 
   Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated 
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology 
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world 
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and 
a frontrunner in diabetes management. 
 
 
 
   Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, 
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to 
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical 
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty 
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health 
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving 
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the 
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most 
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones 
Sustainability Indices (DJSI). 
 
 
 
   The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. 
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member 
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai 
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pEoj4qIr4WYEmotHhn1TP26jeN47rQw_yKWh_unbxzMlpHTeXOuyF35nB9l3o4RU0OS8IpxU2PDXI-W7HjYVsA== 
www.roche.com. 
 
 
 
   All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. 
 
 
 
   References 
 
   [1] World Health Organization: GLOBOCAN 2020 -- Lung Cancer: Estimated 
cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. [Internet; cited 
March 2021] Available from: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4yqCGqq1t6q9aeB77fpZLStvWLytX58NjlDx7sagOcHdaCGBClWMat08hNJgOLQXqc4I64uQAll8z4mwMStfRqi_aMvND31Dzx6RsM61gV2ffkHNT4rKoO0GslfPXlj583lg6wmnQaleMgnzgl2EbDHnTnqNZBdN_EBeFtABFSiEvKRWPF5uWa2etiYYcVdfT270vlQdKmcvI7sPCLC-T7pTpqqnFKDgq7JAwLXUc6A= 
http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf. 
 
   [2] American Cancer Society: What Is Lung Cancer? [Internet; cited March 
2021]: Available from:

