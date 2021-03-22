Press Release : Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche's Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer without their disease returning

-- First Phase III study to show that a cancer immunotherapy improves
disease-free survival in people with resectable early stage lung cancer
compared to best supportive care
-- Treating lung cancer early, before it has spread, may help prevent the
disease from returning and therefore provide the best opportunity for a
cure
-- Data will be submitted to health authorities globally as soon as possible,
including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European
Medicines Agency, and presented at an upcoming medical meeting
Basel, 22 March 2021 -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today
announced that the Phase III IMpower010 study evaluating Tecentriq(R)
(atezolizumab), compared with best supportive care (BSC), met its
primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) at the interim analysis.
Tecentriq showed a statistically significant improvement in DFS as
adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemotherapy in all randomised
Stage II-IIIA populations with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The
magnitude of DFS benefit was particularly pronounced in the
PD-L1-positive population.
Follow-up will continue with planned analyses of DFS in the overall
intent-to-treat (ITT) population, which at the time of analysis did not
cross the threshold, and overall survival (OS) data, which were immature
at the time of interim analysis. Safety for Tecentriq was consistent
with its known safety profile and no new safety signals were identified.
Results from the IMpower010 study will be presented at an upcoming
medical meeting and submitted to health authorities globally, including
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.
"With these landmark results, Tecentriq has become the first cancer
immunotherapy to help many people with resectable early lung cancer live
longer without their cancer returning," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D.,
Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.
"We're excited by the clinical benefit adjuvant Tecentriq may bring to
lung cancer patients, particularly in the PD-L1-positive population. We
will submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible."
Tecentriq has previously shown clinically meaningful benefit in various
types of lung cancer, with five currently approved indications in
markets around the world. It was the first approved cancer immunotherapy
for front-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung
cancer (SCLC) in combination with carboplatin and etoposide
(chemotherapy). Tecentriq also has four approved indications in NSCLC as
either a single agent or in combination with targeted therapies and/or
chemotherapies.
Furthermore, Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq,
including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across
different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal,
gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies
evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines,
as well as studies in metastatic, adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings
across various tumor types.
About the IMpower010 study
IMpower010 is a Phase III, global, multicentre, open-label, randomised
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq compared with BSC,
in participants with Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC (UICC 7th edition), following
surgical resection and up to 4 cycles of adjuvant cisplatin-based
chemotherapy. The study randomised 1,005 people with a ratio of 1:1 to
receive either at most 16 cycles of Tecentriq or BSC. The primary
endpoint is investigator-determined DFS in the PD-L1-positive Stage
II-IIIA, all randomised Stage II-IIIA and ITT Stage IB-IIIA populations.
Key secondary endpoints include OS in the overall study population, ITT
Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC.
About NSCLC
Lung cancer is the one of the leading causes of cancer death
globally.(1) Each year 1.8 million people die as a result of the
disease; this translates into more than 4,900 deaths worldwide every
day.(1) Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC
and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting
for around 85% of all cases.(2) NSCLC comprises non-squamous and
squamous-cell lung cancer, the squamous form of which is characterised
by flat cells covering the airway surface when viewed under a
microscope.(2)
About Tecentriq
Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is expressed on tumour
cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may
enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy
that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner
with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various
chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers. The development of
Tecentriq and its clinical programme is based on our greater
understanding of how the immune system interacts with tumours and how
harnessing a person's immune system combats cancer more effectively.
Tecentriq is approved in the US, EU and countries around the world,
either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or
chemotherapies in various forms of NSCLC, SCLC, certain types of
metastatic urothelial cancer, in PD-L1-positive metastatic
triple-negative breast cancer and for hepatocellular carcinoma. In the
US, Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Cotellic(R)
(cobimetinib) and Zelboraf(R) (vemurafenib) for the treatment of people
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma.
About Roche in cancer immunotherapy
Roche's rigorous pursuit of groundbreaking science has contributed to
major therapeutic and diagnostic advances in oncology over the last 50
years, and today, realising the full potential of cancer immunotherapy
is a major area of focus. With over 20 molecules in development, Roche
is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in
combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other
immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment
tailored to harness their own unique immune system to attack their
cancer. Our scientific expertise, coupled with innovative pipeline and
extensive partnerships, gives us the confidence to continue pursuing the
vision of finding a cure for cancer by ensuring the right treatment for
the right patient at the right time.
In addition to Roche's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq(R)
(atezolizumab), Roche's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes
other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer
immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualised neoantigen
therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies.
To learn more about Roche's scientific-led approach to cancer
immunotherapy, please follow this link:
http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on
advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of
pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the
leader in personalised healthcare -- a strategy that aims to fit the
right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.
Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated
medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology
and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world
leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and
a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent,
diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to
society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical
innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty
medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health
Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving
antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the
twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most
sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones
Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over
100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide.
In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF
58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member
of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai
Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit
For more information, please visit
www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
