ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
Today at 06:46 am
Share
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from CHF 275 to CHF 260.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:01:35 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|270.08 CHF
|+0.25%
|-1.26%
|-7.04%
|12:46pm
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Jul. 28
|DZ Bank AG Research Lowers Price Target on Roche Holding Gesnuesschein, Maintains Hold Recommendation
|MT
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|DZ Bank AG Research Lowers Price Target on Roche Holding Gesnuesschein, Maintains Hold Recommendation
|MT
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
|MD
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Drugmakers go under the skin, skirting early US Medicare price negotiations
|RE
|ROCHE HOLDING : In-line Q2; acquisitive instincts could trigger share price revival
|Transcript : Roche Holding AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
|CI
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|MD
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Roche CFO flags need to bolster late-stage drug development
|RE
|Roche: have abandoned some trials due to U.S. drug pricing plans
|RE
|Roche Backs 2023 Outlook Despite Weaker Covid-19 Demand Hurting 1st Half Sales, Profit
|DJ
|Roche Posts Decrease in H1 Net Income, Revenue
|MT
|Roche Holding AG Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|Obesity drugs don't make WHO's essential list, but Ebola, MS drugs added
|RE
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Octavian Lowers Price Target on Roche, Maintains Buy Recommendation
|MT
|The start of a busy week
|ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Roche, Alnylam to Co-develop New Hypertension Therapy
|MT
|Alnylam Announces Partnership with Roche to Co-Develop and Co-Commercialize Zilebesiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Hypertension in Patients with High Cardiovascular Risk
|CI
|Roche Wins EU Panel Backing to Extend Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drug Use
|MT
|Roche Gets EU Recommendation for Evrysdi for Babies Under Two Months
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.02%
|250 B $
|-6.66%
|266 B $
|-4.16%
|270 B $
|-0.94%
|220 B $
|+9.31%
|215 B $
|-29.61%
|204 B $
|+15.61%
|350 B $
|+8.27%
|131 B $
|-14.65%
|128 B $
|-10.00%
|126 B $