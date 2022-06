Financials CHF USD GBP Sales 2022 63 594 M 66 061 M 52 817 M Net income 2022 14 854 M 15 430 M 12 337 M Net Debt 2022 11 180 M 11 614 M 9 286 M P/E ratio 2022 17,3x Yield 2022 3,03% Capitalization 262 B 272 B 218 B EV / Sales 2022 4,29x EV / Sales 2023 4,12x Nbr of Employees 100 920 Free-Float 82,4% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 320,70 CHF Average target price 392,13 CHF Spread / Average Target 22,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Levi A. Garraway Chief Medical Officer Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG -15.40% 272 113 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3.13% 464 232 PFIZER, INC. -9.91% 298 500 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 9.21% 271 533 ABBVIE INC. 8.69% 260 066 NOVO NORDISK A/S 6.01% 254 932