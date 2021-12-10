Log in
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

12/10/2021 | 07:48am EST
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ROCHE HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 62 197 M 67 315 M 67 315 M
Net income 2021 15 305 M 16 564 M 16 564 M
Net cash 2021 3 944 M 4 268 M 4 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 305 B 329 B 330 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 374,10 CHF
Average target price 388,97 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.07%328 807
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.41%436 748
PFIZER, INC.41.48%292 318
NOVO NORDISK A/S75.98%259 691
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY43.86%220 211
ABBVIE INC.15.87%219 482