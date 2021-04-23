Log in
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

04/23/2021 | 07:57am EDT
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 60 441 M 66 014 M 66 014 M
Net income 2021 14 786 M 16 150 M 16 150 M
Net cash 2021 5 081 M 5 549 M 5 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 270 B 294 B 295 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 354,44 CHF
Last Close Price 312,85 CHF
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.25%294 078
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.96%434 870
PFIZER, INC.7.39%215 540
NOVARTIS AG-2.96%199 501
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.69%197 340
ABBVIE INC.2.71%194 219
