ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

Financials CHF USD Sales 2021 60 441 M 66 014 M 66 014 M Net income 2021 14 786 M 16 150 M 16 150 M Net cash 2021 5 081 M 5 549 M 5 549 M P/E ratio 2021 17,9x Yield 2021 3,00% Capitalization 270 B 294 B 295 B EV / Sales 2021 4,38x EV / Sales 2022 4,19x Nbr of Employees 101 465 Free-Float 82,6% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 354,44 CHF Last Close Price 312,85 CHF Spread / Highest target 41,0% Spread / Average Target 13,3% Spread / Lowest Target -7,30% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Christoph Franz Chairman Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.25% 294 078 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 4.96% 434 870 PFIZER, INC. 7.39% 215 540 NOVARTIS AG -2.96% 199 501 MERCK & CO., INC. -4.69% 197 340 ABBVIE INC. 2.71% 194 219