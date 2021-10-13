Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 3rd Quarter Sales 2021 Webinar





Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2021 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.



07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)



Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website > clic k here

Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website > click here



14:00 - 15:30 CEST / 13:00 - 14:30 BST

08:00 - 09:30 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:30 AM PDT



The webinar will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.



Presenters:



Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group

Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics

Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer



We would like to invite all interested parties to participate in the webinar and to pre-register for the event here .*



A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com

* privacy notice



Best regards,



Karl Mahler

Head of Investor Relations