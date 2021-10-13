Log in
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 3rd Quarter Sales 2021 Webinar

10/13/2021
Investor Update Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 3rd Quarter Sales 2021 Webinar


Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2021 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)

Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website > clickhere
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website > click here

14:00 - 15:30 CEST / 13:00 - 14:30 BST
08:00 - 09:30 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:30 AM PDT

The webinar will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Presenters:

  • Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
  • Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
  • Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics
  • Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer

We would like to invite all interested parties to participate in the webinar and to pre-register for the event here.*

A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com
*privacy notice

Best regards,

Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
 Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
 Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com 		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
