Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 3rd Quarter Sales 2021 Webinar

Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2021 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday , October 20 th , 2021.
07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)
Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website > clic k here
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website > click here
14:00 - 15:30 CEST / 13:00 - 14:30 BST
08:00 - 09:30 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:30 AM PDT
The webinar will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.
Presenters:
We would like to invite all interested parties to participate in the webinar and to pre-register for the event
Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics
Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer
here
A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com
* privacy notice
Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com
Disclaimer
